North White Girls Track results
April 27
North White Girls Track results
April 27
North White vs Delphi
1-North White (65)
2-Delphi (58)
Scorers for North White
First Place Finishers
-4X800 Relay: Dalia Moreno, Sable George, Molly Jakes, Gloria Lopez (11:58)
-Discus: Autumn Reif (117' 4")
-1600 Meter Run: Sable George (5:52)
-High Jump: Emma Rentschler (4' 10")
-400 Meter Dash: Autumn Reif (1:05)
-Shot Put: Autumn Reif (31' 7.5"
-300 Hurdles: Emma Rentschler (51.69)
-800 Meter Run: Dalia Moreno (2:38.06)
-3200 Meter Run: Sable George (13:21)
-4X400 Relay: Emma Rentschler, Dalia Moreno, Molly Jakes, Destiny Spear (4:46.6)
Second Place Finishers
-100 Hurdles: Destiny Spear (22.77)
-100 Meter Dash: Emma Rentschler (13.24)
-Discus: JJ Spear (103' 11.5")
-200 Meter Dash: Autumn Reif (27.43)
Third Place Finishers
-100 Hurdles: Katerin Cortez (23.78)
-Shot Put: JJ Spear (27' 9.5")
-3200 Meter Run: Katerin Cortez (18:19)
North White Boys Track
North White vs Delphi
1-Delphi (89)
2-North White (33)
Scorers for North White
First Place Finishers:
-4X800 Relay: Juan Mata Pacina, Braylon Sipkema, Fernando Gomez, Carter Sterrett (9:33)
-1600 Meter Run: Juan Mata Pacina (5:02)
-400 Meter Dash: Fernando Gomez (58.47)
-3200 Meter Run: Braylon Sipkema (11:12)
-4X400 Relay: Juan Mata Pacina, Jose Orellan, Fernando Gomez, Chris Williams (4:09.31)
Second Place Finishers:
-800 Meter Run: Juan Mata Pacina
Third Place Finishers:
-100 Meter Dash: Jose Orellano (12.64)
-Shot Put: Carter Sterrett (32' 10")
-High Jump: Fernando Gomez (5' 0")
-800 Meter Run: Carter Sterrett (2:31)
-200 Meter Dash: Jose Orellano (26.10)
