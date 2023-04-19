MOROCCO — North White Track competed at North Newton against the Spartans and West Central on Thursday, April 13.
North Newton - 54
MOROCCO — North White Track competed at North Newton against the Spartans and West Central on Thursday, April 13.
North Newton - 54
West Central -51
North White - 49
Scorers for North White
1st Place finishes:
-4X800 Relay: Juan Mata Pacina, Braylon Sipkema, Fernando Gomez, Carter Sterrett (9:38)
-100 Meter Dash: Andie Menjivar (11.46)
-1600 Meter Run: Juan Mata Pacina (5:08)
-400 Meter Dash: Andie Menjivar (53.66)
-800 Meter Run: Juan Mata Pacina (2:15)
-200 Meter Dash: Andie Menjivar (23.4)
-3200 Meter Run: Braylon Sipkema (11:30)
-4X400 Relay: Andie Menjivar, Jose Orellano, Fernando Gomez, Carter Sterrett (4:00)
2nd Place finishes:
-1600 Meter Run: Braylon Sipkema (5:18)
3rd Place finishes:
-High Jump: Fernando Gomez (5' 0")
-400 Meter Dash: Fernando Gomez (57.47)
-3200 Meter Run: James Casey (19:17)
North White Girls Track Results 4/13/22
North White - 86
West Central - 57
North Newton - 7
Scorers for North White
1st Place finishes:
-4X800 Relay: Dulce Moreno, Gracie Stinson, Glori Lopez, Katerin Aldana Cortez (13:21)
-High Jump: Riley Rentschler (4' 6")
-Long Jump: Riley Rentschler (14' 11")
-Discus: Autumn Reif (111' 7")
-100 Meter Dash: Emma Rentschler (13.19)
-1600 Meter Run: Dalia Moreno (6:36)
-400 Meter Dash: Riley Rentschler (1:08)
-800 Meter Run: Gracie Stinson (3:07)
-200 Meter Dash: Autumn Reif (27.19)
-3200 Meter Run: Sable George (13:39)
-4X400 Relay: Riley Rentschler, Dalia Moreno, Emma Rentschler, Autumn Reif (4:36)
2nd Place finishes:
-Long Jump: Dulce Moreno (13' 4.5")
-Shot Put: Autumn Reif (31' 2.25")
-Discus: JJ Spear (96'4")
-100 Hurdles: Chantelle Krueger (20.26)
-1600 Meter Run: Gracie Stinson (7:30)
-300 Hurdles: Emma Rentschler (57.3)
-4X100 Relay: Sarah Alfaro, Veronica Montes, Grace Selagy, Chantelle Krueger (1:04)
3rd Place finishes:
-High Jump: Destiny Spear (4' 0")
-200 Meter Dash: Dulce Moreno (31.56)
-3200 Meter Run: Katerin Aldana Cortez (19:11)
4th Place finishes:
-Shot Put: JJ Spear (27' 3.75")
-200 Meter Dash: Sarah Alfaro (15.37)
-400 Meter Dash: Dulce Moreno (1:16)
-300 Hurdles: Chantelle Krueger (1:02
A mix of clouds and sunshine with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Gusty winds with thunderstorms becoming likely in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.