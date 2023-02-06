North White had five wrestlers who qualified and competed in the Logansport wrestling regionals. Top four from all weight classes qualify and move on to semi-state. All five guys qualified for semi-state in East Chicago. North White placed 6th as a team in the 22 team field.
Sol Siburcrist 106- 2nd Place
Liam Siburcrist 113- 2nd Place
Chris Williams 120- 3rd Place
Eli Quasebarth 170- 3rd Place
Selvin Portillo 220- 4th Place
"I am incredibly proud of our team's results. Placing sixth is a great accomplishment for our small squad. These guys have pushed hard and will continue next week in our goal of going on to state in Indianapolis. Chris Williams came in as a 4 seed and beat the 1 seed. That is the spotlight moment of our day. He's only a second year wrestler and continues to improve. We had a couple guys make the finals again; that helps in the semi-state brackets. Hopefully all our guys learned from their wins and losses today. We had incredible support from our fans, family, and school faculty. We appreciate it all. Wrestling doesn't always get a lot of attention, but our school shows its support,” Said Coach Siburcrist.