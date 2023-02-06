North White Wrestling

Liam Siburcrist wrestles with Adrian Origel of N. Newton in 113 lb. in a previous match.

 File Photo

North White had five wrestlers who qualified and competed in the Logansport wrestling regionals. Top four from all weight classes qualify and move on to semi-state. All five guys qualified for semi-state in East Chicago. North White placed 6th as a team in the 22 team field.

Individual Results:

