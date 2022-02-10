MONON — Bentley Buschman reached a career milestone Feb. 7 against Caston, scoring his 1,000th career point.
Bentley scored 17 points against the Comets to help North White to a 60-57 win.
He becomes only the seventh player in school history to reach 1,000 career points.
Bentley has been a four-year varsity starter, averaging 11.9 points per game and 2.4 assists per game. In his senior season, Buschman is averaging 17 points, three assists and 3.9 steals per game.
“Everyone would always tell me that basketball is just a game, but to me it’s been four years full of memories and unbreakable bonds,” Buschman said. “Scoring 1,000 career points has always been a goal of mine. All the late nights shooting in the driveway helped me prepare for this. I would like to thank all my former and present teammates, my parents and siblings, and all of the North White community for supporting me.”
Bentley has a talented team behind him. His teammate, Hunter Pogue, also hit 1,000 career points earlier this season.
The Vikings are 11-3 this season on their way to a conference championship and possibly a sectional title.
“It’s a great accomplishment to reach 1,000 points," Vikings coach Matt Sipkema said. “It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to reach this milestone. What has been just as impressive as his scoring is his ability to be the team's top defender the past four seasons.”