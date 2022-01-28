MONON — Champions once again.
North White captured its fifth consecutive Midwest Conference girls’ basketball championship Jan. 27, scoring a 57-32 home floor victory over Frontier.
“Our girls played well (Jan. 27),” North White head coach Bryan Heimlich said. “It was a great night to celebrate our six seniors who have put a lot of time into the program.”
The six seniors Heimlich spoke of are Lynzi Heimlich, Rylie Carter, Cami Scott, Lauren Annis, Caitlin Conn and Hannah Cosgray.
The win earned the Vikings their fifth consecutive MWC title. During that span, North White (17-6, 5-0) has not lost a conference game, having won 25 straight and counting since the 2017-18 season.
“It’s great to be conference champs,” Cosgray said. “I love the rivalry between the two schools. Best crowd we’ve had all year.”
The Vikings’ win averted what could have been a three-way share of the title with Frontier, which ended the regular season 3-2 in the league, and Tri-County, which finished its conference slate at 4-1.
Scott and Annis each scored 14 points to lead North White (17-6, 5-0), while Cosgray added 10 points.
Tessa Robterson added seven points and 10 rebounds. Scott and Annis claimed seven rebounds each, while Conn wiped the glass for six boards to go with five assists.
Cosgray dished out a game-high six assists.
Frontier was unable to contain North White on the perimeter as the Vikings drained six 3-points out of 21 total shots. Cosgray (2), Scott (2), Annis (1) and Robertson (1) each connected from long range against the Falcons.
North White took a 13-6 lead after the first quarter and expanded the margin to 22-11 at halftime. A 21-7 scoring run in the third quarter seemed to seal the deal for the Vikings. Both teams scored 14 points in the final quarter to account for the final score.
“Offensively, we started clicking in the third quarter,” Heimlich said.
Frontier’s Emma Sorensen finished with 10 points while Emma Blissett was held to nine points.
“I thought we did a solid job on Emma Blissett, holding her to nine points,” Heimlich said. “We knew that they tried to run a lot of things for her and our girls did a nice job of communicating.”
Up next for North White is the sectional semifinal against South Newton, a team the Vikings thrashed, 51-4, on Jan. 15.
“We are looking forward to the sectional and would like to get our first sectional title since 2018,” Heimlich said. “It should be a competitive sectional.”
Frontier (9-12, 3-2) will face Caston (16-6) in the sectional tournament opener at North White Jr./Sr. High School. Back on Jan. 14, the Comets delivered a 59-30 win over the Falcons in Chalmers.