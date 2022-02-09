MONON — Amid the high-fives, hugs and fist bumps that prevailed after the final buzzer, Bryan Heimlich was relatively calm after Tuesday’s heart-pounding Class 1A high school girls’ basketball sectional championship game at North White Jr./Sr. High School.
The calm was a contrast to the raucous student crowd at formed on the court after his Lady Vikings captured the school’s first sectional title since 2018 with a 44-35 win over Caston.
“We got contributions from everyone, and that’s what you need in a game like this,” Heimlich said. “Very proud of these girls.”
Abigale Spry led North White (19-6) with 13 points while Hannah Cosgray drained 12 points and dished out seven assists. Caitlin Conn pulled down six rebounds and Tessa Robertson wiped the window for four more.
Isabel Seales led Caston with 11 points while Bailey Harness added 10 points.
It didn’t look good for North White in the early going as the Vikings fell behind, 10-2, in a sluggish first quarter. Missed shots, a rushed offense and several turnovers keyed the Comets run until Heimlich went to the bench.
“I think we were too emotional to start the game,’ Heimlich said. “We had some great looks at shots but we just weren’t hitting them We picked up four quick fouls just because we were being very aggressive. We were just moving our feet, trying to reach.”
Cosgray, running the offensive from the point, drilled a 3-pointer and later added a bucket to help North White close out the first quarter on a 5-0 run and close the gap to 10-7.
The Vikings took their first lead, 14-12, with 3:44 left in the half on Spry’s layup underneath as part of a 12-5 run and took a 19-15 lead into the locker room at the break.
North White looked to be in full control in the third quarter, outscoring the Comets 12-7 to take a 31-22 lead into the final quarter. But Caston kept chipping away and eventually tied it at 31-31 on a pair of free throws by Addison Zimpleman.
Fifty-nine seconds later, Conn took a feed underneath from Cosgray and powered her way to the basket for a deuce that gave the Vikings the lead for good, 33-31.
The Vikings sealed the deal from the free throw line, meshing 9 of 12 charity tosses in the final 2:56.
Heimlich said his team bounced back, allowing just 25 points over the final three quarters after giving up 10 in the opening period.
“Defensively, we did a great job, especially on the boards and not giving them second chances,” he said. “That was something we stressed coming into this game. Give Caston credit, they played well. They’re a very good ball club.”
North White now moves on to face Kouts in the regional semifinals at 10 a.m. Feb. 12 at Caston High School. Kouts was a 51-39 winner over Washington Township in the Morgan Township sectional.