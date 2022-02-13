CASTON — They’re one of the final four in Indiana High School Athletic Association’ Class 1A.
North White, fresh of its first sectional championship just four days earlier, beat Kouts and Argos on Saturday to win the school’s first-ever regional girls’ high school basketball championship.
The Vikings (21-6) ousted Kouts, 55-45, in the regional semifinal early Saturday, then waited around for about eight hours before sending Argos out of the state tournament with another 10-point win, this time 36-26.
Tessa Robertson led the Vikings in the final, scoring 10 points and narrowly missing a double-double with nine rebounds. Caitlin Conn also missed a double-double, scoring nine points and wiping the window for an eye-popping 15 boards – with nine of those caroms coming on the defensive end of the floor. Abigale Spry meshed seven points and dished out half of her team’s eight assists, and Cami Scott contributed six points – all from 3-point range.
In the regional semifinal, Lauren Annis stepped to the forefront and dropped in a game-high 17 points, while teammates Conn and Spry drained 16 and 14 points, respectively, to upend Kouts, which was led by Allison Capouch’s 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and six steals.
Conn and Robertson led on the boards with seven each for North White, while Spry pulled down six rebounds. Hannah Cosgray dished out seven assists and came up with four steals.
The Vikings will face Lafayette Central Catholic (23-4), which was a 48-33 winner over North Miami to win its regional championship in Gaston. The Knights beat Blue River Valley, 61-43, in the regional semifinal earlier Saturday.
North White and Lafayette Central Catholic will tip-off at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at Logansport High School. The winner advances to the Class 1A state championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where they will face either Waldron (24-1) or Tecumseh (19-8).