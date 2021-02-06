WOLCOTT – North White’s girls basketball team is headed to the sectional title game.
Caitlin Conn scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Tessa Robertson dropped in 10 points and eight boards as the Vikings destroyed South Newton, 53-17, in Class A sectional tournament semifinal action Feb. 5 at Tri-County High School.
Lynzi Heimlich added nine points and six caroms for North White, which will face Pioneer at 6 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 6) for a chance at a sectional championship.
No individual stats were available from South Newton, which ended its season at 0-13, as of Saturday afternoon.
Frontier’s season ends
In the first game Friday, Pioneers (20-4) routed Frontier (6-15), which had a first-round bye, 58-22.
Pioneer’s Hailey Cripe led all scorers with 32 points while Madison Blickenstaff scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and came up with four steals. Olivia Brooke led the Panthers on the boards with 10 rebounds.
There were not individual statistics listed for Frontier as of Saturday afternoon.