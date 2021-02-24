MONON — North White’s boys basketball team upped its winning streak to six games with three wins last week.
The most recent victory was a 37-29 win On Feb. 23 over North Newton.
After racing out to an 11-4 lead after the opening quarter, the Spartans made things interesting with a 12-6 second quarter to close the gap to 17-16 at halftime.
But the Vikings (13-8) used a 20-13 second-half run to seal the win.
Bentley Buschman led North White with 12 points while Hunter Pogue added nine and Brayden Buschman dumped in eight points.
Brayden Buschman pulled down seven rebounds and Nate Miller wiped the glass for five caroms.
No stats were available for North Newton.
Against Pioneer on Feb. 20. Pogue scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Vikings to a 55-45 win.
Bentley Buschman added 16 points in the win and Jeff Stevens contributed 14 points.
Miller led with seven rebounds.
Against West Central on Feb. 19, North White blasted the Trojans, 69-44.
Miller scored 21 points and six rebounds to lead the Vikings. Bentley Buschman scored 15 points and Pogue added 14 points, eight assists and five steals for the victors.
North White will host Faith Christian at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 in its final regular season game before the start of the Cass A sectional tournament next week at Tri-County High School.
Other games
Frontier stretched its win skein to four games with three wins during the past week.
The Falcons (7-9) defeated LaCrosse, 61-45; Attica, 59-37; Covenant Christian 48-31; and Tri-County, 51-34.
The loss by Tri-County (3-14) was its ninth straight, dating back more than a month.
Neither Frontier nor Tri-County submitted games statistics as press time.