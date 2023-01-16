North White placed 5th at the Midwest Conference tournament. North White entered the tournament as the smallest team, but exited with the most champs. The Vikings had five guys in the finals and came away with four champs. 

First place

Eli Quasebarth (holding bracket), 170 lbs., took the championship in his weight class.

“I’m proud of our effort today. We don’t have very many guys, but the guys we do have go to work every day in our room. They listen and they learn. The level of intensity in our wrestling room is very high right now. The next few weeks will be fun,” said Coach Denny Siburcrist.

Siburcrist wrestles in 106 lb. finals

Sol Siburcrist wrestles Cameron Nuest of West Central in the 106 lb. finals.
Champions awarded

Viking Selvin Portillo, 220 lb., holds the bracket he took first place in the Midwest Conference Wrestling Tournament.
Wrestling champion

Liam Siburcrist, 113 lb., is the champion of his weight class.

