North White placed 5th at the Midwest Conference tournament. North White entered the tournament as the smallest team, but exited with the most champs. The Vikings had five guys in the finals and came away with four champs.
“I’m proud of our effort today. We don’t have very many guys, but the guys we do have go to work every day in our room. They listen and they learn. The level of intensity in our wrestling room is very high right now. The next few weeks will be fun,” said Coach Denny Siburcrist.