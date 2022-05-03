MONON — North White softball won yet another conference game, 7-6, over Frontier.
North White coming in as the obvious favorite at 7-5 this season had their work cut out for them. Frontier showed up to play, pushing the game into nine innings.
The first two innings were scoreless. Both teams scored one in the third. Frontier puts up an impressive four in the fourth inning but North White rallied back to tie 5-5 at the end of seven innings.
North White was only able to string together five total hits, but had four RBIs to offset it.
Lauren Annis was 2-for-5 with one RBI and Rylee Carter was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Carter also pitched all nine innings for the Vikings, giving up 11 hits and walking three batters. She had a total of nine strikeouts and ended with a 2.33 earned run average.
Late in the game, Frontier lost key players Ellie Culver and Emma Sorensen due to injury. This hurt their already limited roster of 12 players.
Gracie Rodgers was 3-for-5 with one RBI. Pitcher Alexis Johnson had two RBIs and pitched eight innings with eight strikeouts.
Lexi Hathaway's walk-off double scored Kaylyn Applegate from second to end the game.
"Last night was a hard one to lose," Frontier head coach Shailen Johnson said. "The girls played great. We lost key pieces of our team when Emma Sorensen and Ellie Culver had to be taken out due to injury. But the team adapted well and played roles they weren’t used to."