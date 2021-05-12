MONON — North White’s boys and girls track and field teams each finished fifth May 7 in the Midwest Conference team standings, but the Vikings notched several individual conference champions in the process.
Hanna Cosgray was crowned league champ in the 1600 run, Lynzi Heimlich took titles in the discus, 200 and 400 events, and the girls’ 4x800 team of Cosgray, Taylor VanWinkle, Olivia Allen and Dalia Moreno took top honors.
For the boys, Juan Mata Pecina won the 1600 and 3200 runs, and the team of Nate Miller, Jesus Pecina Mata, Juana Mata Pecina and Dom Hernandez won the 4x800 relay conference championship.
Other finishers for the girls were Allen (fourth in the 3200 run), VanWinkle (fifth in 100 hurdles and third in 300 hurdles), Moreno (sixth in the 800 run), Cosgray (seventh in 800 run) and Heimlich (seventh in shot put).
Other finishers for the boys were Miller (sixth in the 200, fifth in the 400, sixth in the long jump), Hernandez (second in the 800), Logan Manns (sixth in the 110 hurdles) and Andrew Ball (fourth in the discus).
The 4x100 relay team of Parker Smith, Dane Hood, Pecina Mata and Hernandez finished fourh, and the 4x400 squad of Pecina Mata, Hood, Mata Pecina and Hernandez finished fifth.
Sectional tune-up
In a three-way meet May 11 with West Central and Covenant Christian, the North White boys finished first in the team standings while the girls took second.
First-place finishes were Miller, Mata Pecina, Pecina Mata and Hernandez in the 4x800 relay, Smith, Manns, Pecina Mata and Hernandez in the 4x100, Miller in the long jump, Mata Pecina in the 1600 and 3200, and Ball in the discus.
First-place finishes for the girls were Cosgray in the 1600, Heimlich in the 200 and 400, and Cosgray, VanWinkle, Ashley Williams and Moreno in the 4x800.
The North White girls will compete in the sectional meet May 18 at Benton Central. The boys will be there for the sectional on May 20.