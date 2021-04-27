MONON – North White’s boys and girls track and field teams each finished second April 27 in a dual meet with Midwest Conference rival Tri-County.
TC won the boys meet 65-54 and the girls meet 70-43.
First-place finishes for the boys included Andrew Ball in the shot put and discus, Juan Mata Pecina in the 1600 and 3200, Dominick Hernandez in the 800, the 4x100 relay team of Parker Smith, Dane Hood, Jesus Pecina Mata and Hernandez, and the 4x800 relay team of Nate Miller, Mata Pecina and Pecina Mata.
First-place finished for the girls include Hannah Cosgray (1600, 4x800 relay), Lynzi Heimlich (200, 400), Taylor VanWinkle (4x800 relay), Dalia Moreno (800, 4x800 relay) and Olivia Allen (4x800 relay, 3200).
North White honored its four seniors – Allen, Ashley Williams, Hernandez and Logan Manns.
North White will be at home April 29 for its final home meet of the season against Delphi and Attica.