CHALMERS — These are exciting times for the Frontier varsity volleyball team.
The Falcons, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A in the latest Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll, continue to bulldoze its way through the 2021 schedule.
The Falcons’ latest conquest was a 25-23, 25-11, 25-12 home win over Delphi on Aug. 30.
Emma Segal had 20 kills, six digs and four aces, while Emily Bell added 34 assists and Alexis Johnson had eight kills and one block.
Frontier improves to 9-1 overall and will entertain No. 5 Lafayette Central Catholic on Aug. 31.
Indians fall to North Judson
Twin Lakes fell to 5-4 overall on the season with its loss Aug. 30 to North Judson — 15-25, 11-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-5.
Kora Pass has three blocks and six kills, Alaina Wolfe had 20 digs and five kills, Emma Need added 23 assists and five kills, and Maddie Putman and Abby Campbell each had five kills.
Vikings sweep LaCrosse
North White improved to 5-4 on the season with its 25-8, 25-14, 25-14 win over LaCrosse on Aug. 30.
Lynzi Heimlich led the way with nine kills, seven aces, four blocks, seven digs and 13 assists. Taylor VanWinkle had seven kills, four aces and 17 assists, while Rylie Carter had seven kills and seven digs. Lauren Annis added six kills and four digs.