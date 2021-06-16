WEST LAFAYETTE — With the announcement of the game times for the Sept. 4 home opener against Oregon State, Purdue’s Homecoming contest vs. Minnesota on Oct. 2 and Iowa’s Homecoming game vs. the Boilers on Oct. 16, the football team has start times for five of its first six games in 2021.
The Big Ten Conference announced recently that the Boilermakers’ opener against the Beavers, the 500th Purdue game to be played at Ross-Ade Stadium, will kick off at 7 p.m., ET, and be broadcast live on FS1. The Homecoming game against the Golden Gophers will start at noon, ET, with the television partner announced at a late date. The contest with the Hawkeyes in Iowa City will begin at 3:30 p.m., ET, with TV TBA.
UConn released its Sept. 11 home game in Hartford, Connecticut, against Purdue will be a 3 p.m., ET, start on CBS Sports Net, and Notre Dame previously announced the Sept. 18 contest vs. the Boilers in South Bend will begin at 2:30 p.m., ET, and be broadcast on NBC.
The prime time slot vs. Oregon State marks the fourth time in the last five years that Purdue will open its season under the lights (2017 – vs. Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium, 2018 – vs. Northwestern, 2019 – at Nevada). Purdue and Oregon State are playing for the second time ever on the gridiron, with the Beavers having upset the eventual 1967 Big Ten champion Boilermakers 22-14 at Ross-Ade in the only previous matchup.
UConn and Purdue are meeting for the first time in football. The 2021 season marks the Huskies’ return to action after seeing their entire athletics department cancel its 2020-21 sports calendar due to COVID-19.
The Boilermakers and Fighting Irish are renewing their instate rivalry after a six-year hiatus. The two schools played every season from 1946 to 2014 and have met on the gridiron 86 times dating to 1896. The game is Purdue’s first trip to Notre Dame Stadium since 2012.
Minnesota heads to Ross-Ade Stadium in early October, with the Boilermakers hosting the Golden Gophers as their Homecoming guest for the 10th time in school history.