With a strong junior season in the books, Twin Lake’s Olivia Nickerson has committed to continuing her basketball career with Bethel University in the fall of 2025.
“It’s always been a dream of mine since I was little to play college basketball at any level and then to do it somewhere where my mom went to was really cool,” Nickerson said. “They got a new coach last year and I love the way he runs his program.”
With other offers and options including Saint Francis, Nickerson always had Bethel at the top of her list where she will study nursing while continuing to play in the backcourt on the hardwood.
On the floor with the Indians, she led the team in scoring with 18.4 ppg while shooting 43% from the field.
Twin Lakes finished the season with a record of 28-1 while going undefeated through the regular season and stacking up sectional and regional championships before falling in the title game of semi-state.
As she approaches the tail end of her high school playing career, Nickerson is working to make sure she leaves Indians basketball in a good spot foundationally while reflecting on all the program has accomplished in the last three seasons.
“When I was in eighth grade, I always heard the speeches that it always goes by fast, don’t take anything for granted, always go hard and I thought to myself that four years is a really long time. … But now, I’m coming down to the last practices and stuff, I’m working as hard as I can to help my team and then going to semi-state last year with my best friends, it’s just crazy,” Nickerson said.
While playing on an AAU team out of Fort Wayne, Nickerson is approaching her summer offseason with the mindset of improving her ability at the point guard position as opposing teams have become mindful of her ability to stretch the floor.
Indians head coach Brad Bowsman believes that when the time comes for Nickerson to suit up for the Pilots, her understanding of the game is going to be one of the many things that will allow her to transition easily to the next level.
“I think she has such a high basketball I.Q. That’s going to allow her to be able to go right into Bethel and learn their system pretty quickly and then just her elite shooting. Once she steps across halfcourt, if they’re not prepared to guard her early and deep then she’s going to pull up and she’s going to hit a three,” Bowsman said.
But, as she prepares for her senior season with sights on repeat success for Twin Lakes, Nickerson understands the importance of surrounding herself with a strong support system.
“Just like the people you’re around. It wasn’t even basketball most of the time, just the family you surround yourself and the people you surround yourself with because when you go to semi-state, some teams don’t want to see you succeed. They want to see you lose being #1 in 3A,” she said.
“Just having that group of people around you to push you and be there when things aren’t going well.”
Nickerson returns as one of two seniors next season for the Indians.