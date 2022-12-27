As 2022 draws to a close and 2023 closes in, we all have our lists of resolutions that we intend to make good on in the coming year. Many times, despite our best efforts, we fall short of our goals. That’s okay, we can always try again, and it is that drive and desire to succeed in them that keeps us trying – whether we make it there or not. With this in mind, here is a list of my resolutions for the coming year as far as the outdoors is concerned.

Do more ice fishing:

Ice crappe

One resolution: Do more ice fishing!
Hunt more coyotes

Nick Martino hunts coyotes with his dad, Joe. Joe Martino hopes to hunt more coyotes in 2023.
More fishing

Joe Martino holds a large mouth bass. He resolves to spend more time fishing in 2023.

