The firearms seasons for deer are nearly here, and with that come droves of hunters, all with hopes of filling their tags with a monster whitetail. Some will be successful, some will not. To tip the odds more in your favor of being one of the ones who gets to notch a deer tag this fall, there are a few basic things you can do to help yourself out. if you find yourself still looking to fill your tag, there are things you can do to increase your chances.
The orange-clad army of gun season can be quite overwhelming and can really mess with your confidence. There is no escaping them. That is why it is better to use them to your advantage rather than try to avoid them. Get in the woods before they do and stay in the woods longer than they do. If you are in your stand as they are entering and exiting the woods, there is a chance they could just put a deer in front of you.
Try to find escape routes that the deer use to evade other hunters. Funnels and pinch points make great escape routes for deer. If you can find one, set up in it to maximize your chances for a shot.
Usually, at least during the firearms season, the thickest cover in your hunting area will hold the most deer. Once the guns start blazing and they feel the pressure, they head for thickest, knarliest stuff they can find. Hunting such cover may increase your chances of tagging a deer.
When still-hunting, it is nearly impossible to move slowly enough. Take a step or two every five or 10 minutes. With each step, the surroundings change, enabling you to see a deer you may not have a step ago. The key is to remain motionless as long as you can stand it between steps. If possible, plan each step so as to stop behind a tree or some other form of cover.
Deer drives (pushing deer) do work, but to be effective they must be done with a degree of stealth. Too many hunters simply walk through the brush making too much noise. This causes the deer to come out at full tilt offering little to no opportunities for a shot. Instead, use one or two guys to slip through a piece of timber slowly and quietly. The idea is for the deer to slip out of their beds and slowly exit the cover to offer the standers a reasonable shot.
By conducting drives in this manner, the guys doing the waling actually have just as good of a chance at getting a shot as the standers do. I typically prefer to save this method for the last weekend of the season as I don’t want to run the deer off of my hunting property. Sure, they will return, but may meet their demise across the road before doing so.
Safety should be at the top of everyone list. Never, ever take a shot at an animal unless you can see the entire animal. Just as important, make sure you know what is beyond your target in case of a miss. If a house, cattle or other hunters are behind the deer, let it go. Remember – it’s just a deer and not worth taking any risks for.
Wearing hunter orange is not only important, it’s the law. Don’t think for one minute that donning your required orange will lessen your chances at a buck, it won’t. Besides, safety is more important than anything else.
Finally, respect the animal. Every year I see hunters taking ridiculous shots at deer that they shouldn’t. Shots at running deer or shots taken beyond your effective accuracy range should not be taken.
So, go out and enjoy this firearms season, just play it safe.