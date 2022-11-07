Successful hunter

Don’t think for one minute that donning your required orange will lessen your chances at a buck, it won’t. Besides, safety is more important than anything else.

The firearms seasons for deer are nearly here, and with that come droves of hunters, all with hopes of filling their tags with a monster whitetail. Some will be successful, some will not. To tip the odds more in your favor of being one of the ones who gets to notch a deer tag this fall, there are a few basic things you can do to help yourself out. if you find yourself still looking to fill your tag, there are things you can do to increase your chances.

The orange-clad army of gun season can be quite overwhelming and can really mess with your confidence. There is no escaping them. That is why it is better to use them to your advantage rather than try to avoid them. Get in the woods before they do and stay in the woods longer than they do. If you are in your stand as they are entering and exiting the woods, there is a chance they could just put a deer in front of you.

