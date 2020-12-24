Love of defense, work ethic guided Businger through prep career

Two entities helped propel Gage Businger toward the game of football.
The first was somewhat obvious, in a sense. Businger was always into football from a young age. Twin Lakes, where father Ryan went to high school and where Gage grew up, and Purdue were his first-love teams.
Gage latched on to Purdue defensive back Ricardo Allen once he hit third grade and began to form his sports opinions and tendencies. Allen was a Boilermaker from 2010-14 and has 10 career interceptions across seven seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.
“I loved watching him play (at Purdue),” Gage said. “They weren’t the best team, but he always made plays and got to the NFL. I thought that was the coolest thing.
“Just watching him, I wanted to be in the secondary.”
Businger’s love of defense also came from another West Lafayette-based source — Purdue’s basketball team.
“Being a Purdue basketball fan, it was always defense first. I took that to the field,” when he was younger, Businger added. “You spend a whole week preparing to stop an offense. Just being able to say, ‘We have the better strategy than you do, and we’re not going to let you score’ is a really good feeling.”
That led to Businger becoming a three-year member and two-year starter in the secondary, and a prep career that closed with double-digit passes defended, seven interceptions and one return for a score. His senior season statistics of 53 total tackles, nine passes defended, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries along with his abilities as a leader and teacher amongst his peers are just two reasons he was voted White County Defensive Player of the Year for 2020.
“He’s Mr. Reliable,” classmate Lewis Dellinger said. “It didn’t matter what position you threw him at, what type of coverage we were in ... Gage could do it all.
“I knew I did not have to worry about one side of the field. Heck, I didn’t have to worry about two-thirds of the field.”
Twin Lakes head coach Kevin Sayler called Businger his lockdown corner and told the senior his weekly assignment was to guard each team’s top receiver, no matter where the receiver lines up.
“You could tell early on that between him and Lewis, we had two leaders in the secondary,” Sayler said of the multiple-year starters. “Gage stepped into a bigger role as the cover guy and we could match him up however we needed to. And for the run game, Gage was a very good open-field tackler.”
Businger served as a return man throughout his career and spent two years honing becoming a better wide receiver. His affinity for stopping teams never waned.
“I’ve always liked defense, liked the fact you take away points from the other team. ‘You’re not allowed to get that,’” he said. “I’ve always thought that was a good part of the game. I liked doing that.”
The origin story is easy — flag football and youth football through his adolescence. He shifted to wide receiver and cornerback in seventh grade, and he’s been locked into the secondary since then.
“One of the things we both agreed on is the way we plan our Cover-4 coverage,” Sayler said of himself and defensive coordinator Steve Snider. “We wanted our corners to be aggressive. We felt like we had the guys to do it, and one of the reasons we felt that way was Gage could play either position and Lewis could cover guys all over.”
Dellinger noted Businger’s biggest improvement came with physical growth the past two years.
“He became a hitter, and he was not afraid to make big hits,” Dellinger said. “That’s the biggest difference between his sophomore year and the rest of his career.
“He figured out that to take down the truck, you have to take out the wheels. He’d tackle anybody, even someone twice his size. He’d just throw himself at someone, wrap the legs up or make the hit.”
Businger called it his biggest challenge to “find the guts” to go up against a wideout like West Lafayette’s Sage Hood or any other standout he’s faced. Playing solely defense as a sophomore allowed for development Businger might not have made if he’d had to play both sides.
“As bad as it sounds, those are the years that you learn how to play football,” Dellinger said. “Gage has learned how to evolve from that, how to learn from that.”
Dellinger went through the same thing as a freshman. The pair has since counseled younger players new to varsity pretty much every day of their junior and senior seasons.
“He’s not the kind of guy that would dump on somebody’s tape and yell at them,” Dellinger said. “He’ll go over to you, talk to you, encourage you. ‘Listen, you have to do this to fix what you’re doing wrong.’”
Two fewer games produced just 17 fewer tackles. He earned All-Hoosier Conference honors both seasons and had multiple interceptions across each season. Businger has drawn interest from a handful of Division II, Division II and NAIA schools.
Those who know him and have seen his growth believe Businger will be successful wherever he ends up.
“The strides that Gage has made from sophomore to junior to senior year — it’s absolutely ridiculous,” Dellinger said. “He’s not going to be flashy, he’s not going to talk about himself, brag himself up. He’s just going to come to work every day. And it shows on the field.”