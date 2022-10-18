LAFAYETTE — Frontier’s Sawyer Richter and Twin Lakes’ Lillian Roth earned spots in the semistate with top 20 finishes at the Lafayette Harrison Cross Country Regional at the Tippecanoe Amphitheater course on Saturday.
Richter was 17th overall in 17 minutes, 9.6 seconds to qualify in the boys’ race. Twin Lakes’ Justin Scott was the next fastest runner from White County, placing 35th.
Tri-County senior Justin Kilmer was 38th, Twin Lakes’ Chayse Andrews placed 45th and North White’s Braylon Sipkema was 50th.
Tri-County had seven runners compete for a team bid, with Kilmer, Jonah Miller (52nd), Luke Lehman (69th), James Dreblow (72nd) and Tyler Burns (79th) scoring. Levi Schambach and Ian Brooks also competed.
For the Indians, Bruce Ramirez was 63rd, followed by Allen Miller (65th), Avery Condo (74th), Oliver Wright (75th) and Alberto Perez-Castro (84th).
Juan Mata-Pacina was 58th for the Vikings and teammate Eli Stearns finished 71st.
Roth, meanwhile, was 14th in the girls’ race to qualify for semistate. She covered the course in 20:35.6, with sophomore teammate Addison Bowman placing 34th in 21:40.4.
Ava Kaufmann was 58th, Olivia Nickerson finished 84th and Payslee Wright placed 86th. Tri-County’s Madysen Spencer was 48th.
Sable George was the top finisher for North White, placing 35th overall in 21:42.4. Emma Rentschler was 64th, followed by Gracie Stinson (66th), Riley Rentschler (68th) and Molly Jakes (77th).
Frontier’s Brook Thompson was 26th in 21:05.0, Alea Reagan was 67th, Kendell Bridwell placed 69th, Ashlyn Duvall was 72nd, Emma Dold finished 74th, Campbell Pekny was 79th and Katie Klein place 85th.