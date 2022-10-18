Frontier's Sawyer Richter

Sawyer Richter earned a spot in the semistate Cross Country after finishing in the top 20 at Lafayette Harrison Regional competition Saturday.

LAFAYETTE — Frontier’s Sawyer Richter and Twin Lakes’ Lillian Roth earned spots in the semistate with top 20 finishes at the Lafayette Harrison Cross Country Regional at the Tippecanoe Amphitheater course on Saturday.

Richter was 17th overall in 17 minutes, 9.6 seconds to qualify in the boys’ race. Twin Lakes’ Justin Scott was the next fastest runner from White County, placing 35th.

Tags

Trending Food Videos