Aug. 13
FOOTBALL
Logansport at Twin Lakes, 7 p.m.
North White at Rensselaer (scrimmage), 7:30 p.m.
Frontier at Attica (scrimmage), 7 p.m.
Tri-County at Caston (scrimmage), 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Twin Lakes at Faith, 5 p.m.
Aug. 14
VOLLEYBALL
North White, Twin Lakes at Winamac Invite, 10 a.m.
Fountain Central at Tri-County, 10 a.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Twin Lakes at Western Invite, 8 a.m.
Aug. 16
BOYS SOCCER
North White at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Lafayette Jefferson at Twin Lakes, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Frontier at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Benton Central at Tri-County, 6 p.m.
Aug. 17
CROSS COUNTRY
North White at Twin Lakes w/Lewis Cass, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
Twin Lakes at Harrison, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Benton Central at Twin Lakes boys, 5 p.m.
Twin Lakes girls at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Harrison at Twin Lakes, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
South Newton at Twin Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Lafayette Jeff at Frontier, 5:30 p.m.
Tri-County at Seeger, 6 p.m.
Aug. 19
VOLLEYBALL
North White volleyball vs. Benton Central, 6 p.m.
Twin Lakes volleyball vs. Lewis Cass, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Victory Christian at North White girls, 5:30 p.m.
Twin Lakes boys at Rossville, 5 p.m.
Rossville at Twin Lakes girls, 5 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Benton Central, McCutcheon at Twin Lakes, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
West Central at Frontier, 5:30 p.m.