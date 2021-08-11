Aug. 13

FOOTBALL

Logansport at Twin Lakes, 7 p.m.

North White at Rensselaer (scrimmage), 7:30 p.m.

Frontier at Attica (scrimmage), 7 p.m.

Tri-County at Caston (scrimmage), 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Twin Lakes at Faith, 5 p.m.

Aug. 14

VOLLEYBALL

North White, Twin Lakes at Winamac Invite, 10 a.m.

Fountain Central at Tri-County, 10 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Twin Lakes at Western Invite, 8 a.m.

Aug. 16

BOYS SOCCER

North White at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Lafayette Jefferson at Twin Lakes, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Frontier at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Benton Central at Tri-County, 6 p.m.

Aug. 17

CROSS COUNTRY

North White at Twin Lakes w/Lewis Cass, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

Twin Lakes at Harrison, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Benton Central at Twin Lakes boys, 5 p.m.

Twin Lakes girls at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Harrison at Twin Lakes, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

South Newton at Twin Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Lafayette Jeff at Frontier, 5:30 p.m.

Tri-County at Seeger, 6 p.m.

Aug. 19

VOLLEYBALL

North White volleyball vs. Benton Central, 6 p.m.

Twin Lakes volleyball vs. Lewis Cass, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Victory Christian at North White girls, 5:30 p.m.

Twin Lakes boys at Rossville, 5 p.m.

Rossville at Twin Lakes girls, 5 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Benton Central, McCutcheon at Twin Lakes, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

West Central at Frontier, 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Food Videos