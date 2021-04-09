WEST LAFAYETTE — Twin Lakes scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 9-6 win Thursday over West Lafayette.
Kaitlyn Whitaker smacked a double on a 0-2 count, driving in a pair of runs and breaking a 6-6 tie.
Mckenna Wilson earned the win in the pitching circle for the Indians, despite giving up 11 hits and six runs over seven innings. She struck out six and walked none.
Twin Lakes grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first on a pair of errors a walk and a fielder’s choice groundout to second.
The Indians added three more in the third when Allie Wisinski drew a leadoff walk and scored on Lilly Foster’s triple to right for a 2-0 lead.
Hannah Hodgen then smashed a two-run homer to centerfield to give Twin Lakes a 4-0 lead.
West Lafayette scored twice in the bottom of the third, once in the fourth and three more times in the sixth for a 6-5 lead before the Indians’ comeback heroics.
Hodgen led Twin Lakes’ offense with a 2-for-3 performance with two RBIs and two runs scored, Foster was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Whitaker was 1-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored.
Adrianne Tolen led West Lafayette with a 3-for-4 plate performance and an RBI. Emily Peyton also homered to lead off West Lafayette’s three-run sixth inning surge.
Twin Lakes improves to 3-0 and will play Saturday at Logansport in a doubleheader with the Berries.
Clinton Prairie 14, Frontier 6
FRANKFORT — A seven-run second inning Thursday by Clinton Prairie was enough to overcome any hope Frontier had to steal a win a home in Chalmers.
Emma Bartlett and Emma Sorenson each had a double for the Falcons, while Ellie Culver swatted a first-inning solo homer to left.
Kasee Anderson took the loss inside the pitching circle for Frontier. She allowed 13 runs on 14 hits while striking out two and walking three in six innings of work.
Frontier (0-2) will play Saturday at Clinton Central.