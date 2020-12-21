KENTLAND — South Newton had two late opportunities to tie the game, but both shots were off the mark as Frontier escaped with a 52-49 win in Midwest Conference action Dec. 19.
It was the Falcons' first win of the season.
Frontier led by 10 points early in the fourth quarter, following a 3-pointer from sophomore Grant White and a layup by junior Chase Harner.
The Rebels answered with a 13-3 run ignited by eight points from junior Cy Sammons. Sammons tied the game up 49-49 with less than 49 seconds left as he picked up a steal, drove the ball to the hoop, used a eurostep to avoid picking up a charge, and then converting the layup while getting fouled.
However, the free throw missed, and the game remained tied until Frontier sophomore Justin Schroeder made two free throws with 32.8 seconds remaining as the Falcons moved out in front 51-49.
South Newton was patient on its next possession looking for a quality shot and they found that as Sammons was able to find room in the paint, but the shot just rolled off the rim. White grabbed the rebound and was quickly fouled.
The Frontier sophomore made 1 of 2 free throws to push the lead to 52-29 with 7.1 seconds remaining.
The Rebels got the ball down the court quickly and Kayden Cruz threw up a 3-pointer that was well of the mark and Frontier celebrated the win.
Harner led the Falcons offense with 17 points, which included four 3-pointers. Isaiah Davis added 15 points, while White had nine and Schroeder chipped in with eight.
For South Newton, Cy Sammons scored a game-high 24 points, while Garrett Sammons had 15 and Cruz finished with seven.
Frontier improved to 1-1 on the season and 1-0 in the Midwest Conference, while South Newton fell to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
Harner connected on three 3-pointers in the first quarter, while Davis added five points as the Falcons ran out to a 17-11 lead. Garrett Sammons scored five and Cy Sammons added four in the opening quarter for the Rebels. However, turnovers were key early on. South Newton turned the ball over five times out of 12 possessions over the first eight minutes of play.
Frontier led by as much as 13 points in the second quarter and went into the locker room at halftime up 32-21. Harner connected on another 3-pointer, while Davis and Schroeder each had four points.
Cy Sammons paced the Rebels with six points in the quarter but as a team, South Newton was just 3 of 9 from the floor in the second period.
South Newton started its comeback in the third quarter, outscoring Frontier 15-9 as the deficit was cut to five points, 41-36.
Garrett Sammons came up big in the third scoring seven points, while Cy Sammons added six.