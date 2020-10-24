Class 3A No. 13-ranked Hanover Central forced a late turnover deep in Twin Lakes territory and two plays later capitalized to win its IHSAA Sectional 25 opener, 35-28, Friday in Monticello.
In a game that was back and forth, Twin Lakes (5-5) had the ball at the Hanover Central 12-yard line with 36 seconds left in a 28-all contest. The Wildcats (8-2) had two timeouts remaining and Twin Lakes head coach Kevin Sayler decided to stay aggressive and throw the football instead of taking a knee and playing for overtime.
The strategy didn’t work.
Hanover Central’s Eddie Goff intercepted a Lewis Dellinger pass with 26.3 left in the game at the 29-yard line.
“Hanover Central had two timeouts left, so if we take a knee twice, we have to punt the ball back to them with decent field position. We wanted to avoid punting out the back of our endzone and we thought we had a matchup that we liked with Gage Businger on the outside,” Sayler said. “We wanted to get the first down and then decide if we wanted to push the ball up the field or take a knee. Unfortunately for us, their kid made a great play to get the interception.”
A pass interference call on Twin Lakes moved the ball to the 14-yard line with 21.5 left in the game. Wildcat signal-caller Blaze Cano hit Gannon Howes on a slant for the game-winning score with 15.9 left on the clock.
“We want to put the ball in our best players hands with the game on the line and Cano and Howes have been those guys for us all year,” Hanover Central head coach Brian Parker said. “Our pass game has been doing it all year. (Cano) is a catalyst for everything we do and we have some skilled receivers on the outside. The passing game is muscle memory for us and our kids stepped up when we need them the most.”
Cano finished with two passing scores and two rushing touchdowns. He connected with Bryan Hoover for gains of 37 and 53 yards that set up short TDs, and also with the senior wideout for a 32-yard scoring strike.
“Hanover Central was throwing the deep ball on the back side and we had a little miscommunication. We had a corner lose his footing on one play and they also beat us on a post. It happens,” Sayler said.
Twin Lakes, which hammered the Wildcats, 63-35, last season in the sectional tournament, started with a quick 7-0 advantage when Jaylen Roush scored on the second play of the game. After a defensive stop, Indians senior Gage Businger broke for a 58-yard touchdown on the punt return.
“It wasn’t an ideal start, but we knew there was a lot of game left and we told our guys to keep playing. I just think we were a little too jacked up early and really didn’t make any adjustments on defense. We just didn’t play well early until we settled in,” Parker said. “We came back in the second quarter and got a few scores and finally settled in. Also, I really liked the way we played in the third quarter because we knew we were going to get their best punch coming out of the locker room.”
Businger saved his best game of the season for Friday, according to Sayler.
“He had a great game. He had a kick return for a touchdown, tremendous play at wide receiver, shut their best receiver down all night and was great on special teams. I couldn’t ask any more out of him this evening,” the Twin Lakes head coach added.
Sayler was very complimentary of his entire senior class.
“What a tremendous group of kids. For a first-year head coach, they came in and did everything I asked them to do. From instituting everything I wanted they did it. Peyton Hirt, Gage Businger and Lewis Dellinger, my captains, led the entire season, but it was more than that,” Sayler said. “Every single one of them was productive for us and did everything we asked them to do. I couldn’t ask anything more and they really laid the foundation for Twin Lakes football.”
Dellinger completed 13 passes for 160 yards with three interceptions, and was pressured all evening with Hanover Central blitzes. He ran for eight yards, while Roush collected 85 and Kahari Jackson chipped in 34.
“They were overloading a gap and we worked all week sliding to it, but there were a couple times that we didn’t get it covered,” Sayler said.
Dellinger connected with Noah Johnston for a 33-yard TD while Roush also added a fourth-quarter 8-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 28. Businger caught five passes for 62 yards and Johnston grabbed two for 38.
Hanover Central failed to score twice deep in Indians territory to keep Twin Lakes in it. The Wildcats also muffed a fourth quarter punt return, which was recovered by Ean Bowsman, and Dailan Reece intercepted a Cano pass in the final quarter. Ethan Bowsman and Joey Pickering had 11 tackles, while Dellinger added eight stops. Ethan, Dellinger and Pickering each had a sack. Businger broke up four passes.