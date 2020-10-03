CHALMERS — The ball left Korbin Lawson’s left-handed grip.
The clock read zeroes, and it was one possession for the game.
It traveled roughly 35 yards — the play was from Frontier’s 32-yard line and Lawson was multiple yards behind it when he uncorked the throw — and began to fall to the earth.
Frontier’s Kaleb Wagner was a half-step late in turning around as he reached Tri-County’ Bryce Bahler — but teammate Denny Wendling slipped in front of Bahler at the last moment and snagged the interception as the horn blared from the scoreboard.
As his teammates erupted in both exultation and an effort to smack Wendling’s helmet or body, he just cradled the ball. The junior’s pick saved a 22-20 Midwest Conference victory in which the Falcons (5-2, 2-1) were held scoreless for a half and needed a late touchdown to pull ahead.
“That’s a good football team,” Frontier head coach Troy Burgess said. “Much improved from last year, and they play hard, run hard and are very physical. We’re really fortunate to come out with a win tonight.”
Tri-County head coach Mark Gretencord noted he was prepared to kick a 47-yard field goal attempt on that final play if Burgess hadn’t called a timeout.
“That was a long field goal to attempt. If they didn’t call timeout, we were going to attempt it,” Gretencord said. “But we thought about it, and felt we could try to throw one into the end zone and hope for the best there.”
Burgess called the timeout to make sure his players knew their assignments should the field goal attempt turn out to be fake. The Cavaliers (2-4, 2-2) tried a fake punt earlier in the night, and Burgess didn’t want to chance it.
“I just wanted to make sure we were set up to defend the field goal (or) to defend a fake,” he said. “We don’t see a lot of field goal attempts, so we wanted to make sure we had our guys set up for anything.”
Frontier took its first lead on Caleb Atkinson’s 13-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Atkinson also bulled through for the 2-point conversion and an 8-6 lead.
After holding Tri-County to five yards on its next drive, the Falcons added to their lead. Cole Nantkes kept the drive alive by hauling in a 38-yard Kaleb Wagner pass on second-and-22, and Atkinson did the rest.
He ran for 12 of the final 17 yards, scoring on a 1-yard plunge. Atkinson added the conversion run for a 16-6 advantage.
Payton Stark pulled the Cavaliers closer with a 4-yard run late in the third quarter, and teammate Logan Schneidt scored on the conversion run for a 16-14 score.
Tri-County added to its run by eating up four and a half minutes off the clock. The 51-yard drive ended with Lawson rushing for his second TD, a 12-yarder that developed like his first. It was 20-16 after the conversion failed.
Burgess’ team went about making its march — and deftly bleeding the clock, as well. Atkinson’s second 1-yard run ended a drive that lasted four minutes and 39 seconds. Along the sideline, the thought had been to try and run the clock down more, but Atkinson’s score was from the lowest yardage amount it could have been and also came on third down.
It left enough time for a final Cavaliers’ drive. Lawson connected with Bahler on third-and-10 to keep the drive alive, then found Cantrell for eight yards on third-and-2.
Lawson was close to going out of bounds on his second-down, 7-yard run, and Gretencord quickly called a timeout when he realized Lawson was taken down inbounds to set up the final play.
“I called that timeout with about three seconds left,” he joked. “It was going to be one play no matter what.”
The visiting team took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter by taking the first of many risks it would against a Falcons team that came in averaging 306.5 yards per game and nearly four touchdowns via its ground game.
On fourth-and-2 with a little more than eight minutes to play in the frame, Lawson took the snap at the Falcons’ 45-yard line. The 5-foot-8 signal-caller managed to stay a couple feet behind the trenches as the pile moved around the field. Suddenly Lawson popped up on the right side of the field and took off running down the sideline.
He didn’t stop until crossing the end zone for the six-point lead.
Frontier fumbled away its first drive after reaching the Tri-County 6-yard line when Xavier Cantrell recovered a botched pitch at the 11 with 5:15 left in the quarter. The Cavaliers’ ensuing drive stalled at the Falcons’ 38, but it bled the rest of the quarter down to nothing.
The host missed chances to keep second-quarter drives alive when it failed to convert opportunities on fourth-and-3 and fourth-and-9.
“I thought our defense was really, really good the first half. They did a great job against (Atkinson), who is one of the top rushers in the state,” Gretencord said. “He’s just a big back and tough to bring down, and I thought our guys showed heart and really played well that first half.
“They played well the whole night, but that first half was special.”
Lawson passed for 27 yards and ran for 120 as Tri-County ran for 270 as a team. Schneidt added 97 and Stark accounted for 46. Cantrell totaled 14 yards on a reception and two rushes.
Atkinson ran for 129 yards and Wagner ran for 30. He completed five passes for 100 yards. Nantkes (52 yards) and Zack Wells (42) each caught two passes.
Tri-County was 3-for-5 on fourth down; Frontier was 1-for-3.
“(Burgess) punched the whiteboard so hard I thought it was about to fall off the wall. He was not happy with our first half performance,” Skyler Bertram said. “But we got together in the second half and got the win.
“I’m pretty sure we just came out and played with some heart in that second half.”