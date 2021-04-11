LOGANSPORT — The Berries scored three times in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull off a 5-4 come-from-behind victory Saturday over Twin Lakes.
The loss was the Indians’ first of the 2021 season.
Leading 4-2, Twin Lakes, four of Logansport’s first six batters reach based on singles. The winning run crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
The Indians scored a run in the opening inning on a Peyton Applegate walk. She moved to second on a groundout to second and scored on Taylor Hodgen’s two-out line drive single to right.
Logansport responded with a run in the bottom of the first before Twin Lakes erupted for three runs in the fourth.
Lilly Foster and Hodgen started with consecutive singles and K Whitaker was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out. Olivia Crawn pushed a run across the plate with a fielder’s choice grounder to short for a 2-1 lead.
Twin Lakes made it 3-1 when Hodgen swiped home on a double steal that sent Crawn to second. Crawn then scored on Imrie Sherick’s single to right.
Hodgen finished the game with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate, with an RBI and a run scored. Foster and Sherick each went 1-for-3 to account for Twin Lakes’ four total hits.
Kassidy Linde took the loss inside the pitching circle for the Indians, giving up five runs on 10 hits over 6 2/3 innings. She fanned five and walked five.
Justyce Roharbaugh led Logansport, collecting two singles in four at-bats with a run scored. Every batter in the Logansport lineup picked up at least one base hit.
Claire Kitchel picked up the win for the Berries, allowing four runs on four hits. She struck out nine and walked three.
Twin Lakes will travel to Peru on Tuesday and to Lafayette Central Catholic on Wednesday. The Indians will host Rensselaer Central next Saturday.