TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Lafayette Central Catholic and McCutcheon will each play for a state high school volleyball championship Nov. 6 after successful semi-state outings in Frankfort on Oct. 30.
Central Catholic (26-9) will play Seymour Trinity Lutheran (30-4) for the Class 1A state title at 11 a.m. Nov. 6, while Lafayette McCutcheon (29-6) will play (Newburgh) Castle (32-2) for the Class 4A championship. Both games will be at Ball State University’s Worthen Arena in Muncie.
In the Class 1A Semi-State match Oct. 30, Central Catholic defeated Kouts 25-15, 25-23, 25-11.
Caitlin Dineen had nine kills and Kassidy Boener added eight kills, 10 digs and three blocks. Grace Roach had six kills and eight blocks, Rachel Vorst tallied 17 digs and five assists, and freshman Kaitlyn Kukken racked up a game-high 20 assists.
Central Catholic’s road to the state finals includes wins over Covington (25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 16-25, 15-8) North Vermillion (25-8, 25-10, 25-15) and Traders Point Christian (25-7, 25-14, 25-17) in the sectional; and Seton Catholic (25-14, 25-15, 25-12) and Daleville (25-18, 25-14, 25-12) in the regional tournament Oct. 23
In the Class 4A Semi-State match, McCutcheon defeated Mishawaka Penn 25-23, 22-25, 15-25, 25-22, 15-12.
Chloe Chicoine had 34 kills, two blocks and 21 digs while Raegan Burns recorded 31 digs and 40 serve receptions. Isabella Humphrey had 21 digs and 25 serve receptions, and Allie Shondell chipped in with 43 assists.
The Lady Mavericks’ road to the title game includes wins over Lafayette Jefferson (25-13, 25-14, 25-10), Kokomo (25-5, 25-10, 25-5) and Harrison (25-9, 25-22, 25-13) in the sectional; and Homestead (25-5, 25-13, 25-10) and Fishers (25-19, 25-19, 25-17) in the regional tournament Oct. 23.
In fact, McCutcheon hadn’t lost a set in the postseason until meeting Mishawaka Penn this past weekend.
West Lafayette (28-3) bowed out of the Class 3A state tournament Oct 30 with a loss to Bellmont, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15, at Huntington North.
Tori Woods had 10 kills, 16 serve receptions and 16 digs, while Rachel Williams tallied nine kills, two blocks, 11 serve receptions and 13 digs. Brinley Melchi added 12 digs and 42 serve receptions, and Saffron Horton and Ann Alekseenko each had 11 assists.
The Red Devils’ road to the Class 4A semi-state match included wins over Benton Central (25-18, 25-21, 25-21), Twin Lakes (25-10, 25-5, 25-9) and Crawfordsville (25-11, 25-20, 25-17) in the sectional; and Culver Academies (25-22, 25-13, 28-12) and New Prairie (25-23, 26-28, 25-23, 25-18) in the regional tourney.