LOGANSPORT — The Twin Lakes girls’ tennis team captured the 2022 sectional title at Logansport last week.
The Indians edged Lewis Cass in the finals by a 3-2 score on Saturday, May 21. No. 1 singles player Kailey Sanders and No. 2 player Addy Bowsman beat their opponents and the team’s No. 2 doubles duo of Hannah Hodgen and Emma Need were also winners.
Sanders won in straight sets by 6-4, 6-2 scores against Cass’s Ericka Barber, while Bowsman’s match proved to be the pivotal one. She beat Ericka Johnson, 7-5, in the first set, lost 6-4 in the second before bouncing back for a 6-3 win in the deciding set.
It was the only match in the finals to go three sets.
Hodgen and Need disposed of Cass’s top doubles team by 6-2 and 6-1 scores.
It’s the third straight season (other than the COVID season of 2020) that Twin Lakes met Cass for a title. The Lady Kings came into the tournament as defending champions, beating the Indians in a close match last year.
The Indians won a sectional title in 2019.
Twin Lakes opened the sectional with a 3-2 victory over Carroll. Sanders won her singles match and both doubles teams pulled out wins.
Hodgen and Need won in straight sets by 6-1 and 6-0 scores, while the No. 2 team of Madi Finn and Jaylee Marmolijo also won in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-2.
The Indians played in the Kokomo Regional where they will faced Carmel. West Lafayette faced Northwestern in the other regional semifinal.
Sectional Semi-finals at Logansport
Twin Lakes vs. Carroll
SINGLES
#1S Kailey Sanders (TL) def. Caitlin Wright (C), 6-3 6-0
#2S Macy McIlrath (C) def. Addie Bowsman (TL), 3-6 7-6 (2) retired
#3S Laney Johnson (C) def Jessie Alexander (TL), 6-2 6-2
DOUBLES
#1D Hannah Hodgen/Emma Need (TL) def Amy Armstrong/Kendar Sheagley (C), 6-1 6-0
#2D Madi Finn/Jaylee Marmolijo (TL) def Madalyn Dinger/Jonneth Hernandez (C), 6-1 6-2
Match Record 3-2
Record 12-3
Finals
Twin Lakes vs. Lewis Cass
SINGLES
#1S Kailey Sanders (TL) def. Erika Baber (LC), 6-4 6-2
#2S Addie Bowsman (TL) def Erika Johnson (LC), 7-5 4-6 6-3
#3S Emma Geisler (LC) def Jessie Alexander (TL), 6-1 6-4
DOUBLES
#1D Hannah Hodgen/Emma Need (TL) def Abbey Hileman/Dixie Wagoner (LC), 6-2 6-1
#2D Clara Licklider/Vega Cuenca-Rute (LC) def Madi Finn/Jaylee Marmolijo (TL), 6-3 6-0
Match Record 3-2
Record 13-3