Archery season buck

Scott Hanner toughed it out to kill this tremendous buck during the late archery season last year.

 Photo Provided

It’s cold now and the deer have no doubt seen tremendous hunting pressure during the gun seasons that have recently ended, but that doesn’t mean you can’t put a notch in your deer tag this season. If you have the fortitude to tough it out during the late muzzleloader and/or archery seasons, success can still be yours if you concentrate on food sources.

In the first few days after the rut, bucks tend to hunker down and rest for a few days, moving very little. But once they get their legs back under them, they know that if they are going to survive the winter, they have to strap the feedbag on in order to gain back as much of the weight as they can that they lost during the rigors of the rut.

