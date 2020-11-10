The Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association released its All-District awards Tuesday, and a trio of White County participants was honored.
Frontier head coach Becky Segal was named District 1A North Central Coach of the Year after guiding the Falcons to a 19-11 record, a nine-win turnaround, in her fourth year.
“This came as a huge surprise. Forever grateful to be able to do something I love!” she posted on social media. “However, Laura Bell and Danielle Sichting deserve their names right alongside mine.”
North White do-everything junior Lynzi Heimlich was named to the North Central all-district team. Heimlich accumulated 278 kills, 206 assists, 155 blocks, 110 digs, 41 aces, a 94.0 serve percentage and an All-Midwest Conference first team selection.
Twin Lakes outside hitter Sadie Gritten was named to the Class 3A Northwest All-District team. She collected 75 kills, 96 digs, 22 aces and 14 blocks.
Former Monticello, Purdue hoopster Hoover steps down at Blackford
After a three-year run at the helm of the Bruins boys basketball program, Blackford head coach Jerry Hoover has stepped down according to the Blackford athletic department. Hoover, 86, cited concerns about COVID and how it could impact his family as the primary reason.
“We had talked it about months ago. The hope was that the tide would turn, but, understandably, he was concerned about it, especially for he and he wife. He was very aware of what I went through so, especially at his age, he felt that he might not survive it if he got it,” said Athletic Director Tony Uggen.
Hoover shared, “I have enjoyed coaching at Blackford and appreciate everything that (admin) and the community has done to make my time there productive.”
Hoover leaves with a 52-20 record (.708), the highest winning percentage for any coach in Bruins boys basketball history.
“We appreciate his efforts and what he did for the kids, program, school, and community. We hate to see him go, but certainly understand his concerns. His legacy will live on for years,” added Uggen, “We wish him the best in retirement.”