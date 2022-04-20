MONTICELLO — Senior Zach Hillan and junior Harrison Odle each shot 88s during Rensselaer Central’s entry in the annual Twin Lakes Invitational at the Tippecanoe Country Club on Saturday, April 16.
The Bombers finished 10th among the 18 teams that competed, with four golfers combining for 372 strokes. Zach Geleott shot a 96 and Ky Risner finished with a 100.
Brayden Muschett had a sixth-player’s score of 107.
The host Indians won the team title with a 319 after four of their golfers shot 82 or lower. Jamieson Ousley led the charge with a 76.
Plymouth’s Bennett Christy was match medalist with an even-par 72 on the TCC course.
Faith Christian was second (329), followed by Noblesville (331) and West Lafayette (344).
Kankakee Valley finished one stroke in front of RCHS for ninth place. Drew Andree shot a 76 to finish among the leaders, while teammate Gabe Kistler fired a 92.
Caleb Swallow (95) and Logan Burke (107) rounded out the scoring for the Kougars, who shot a 370. Burke holed out from 187 yards out on No. 18 for his first ever eagle to give his team the necessary strokes to beat Rensselaer.
Teammate Aaron Rhoades had a kick-out score of 108. Seven golfers broke 80 on the day, including Christy and Andree, who finished third overall to tie Maverick Conaway of Tipton and TL’s Ousley.