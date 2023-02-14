Twin Lake’s varsity girls basketball team showed no signs of slowing down on Saturday when they traveled to Bellmont to face off against Garrett (14-12) in the regional 12 championship and left with their 27th victory of the season after a 64-25 final.

The regional championship marked the Indian's first appearance since 2007 but as Twin Lakes continues to make their imprint in the history books, head coach Brad Bowsman continues to find new ways in which his team leaves him impressed.

Trending Food Videos