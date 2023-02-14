Twin Lake’s varsity girls basketball team showed no signs of slowing down on Saturday when they traveled to Bellmont to face off against Garrett (14-12) in the regional 12 championship and left with their 27th victory of the season after a 64-25 final.
The regional championship marked the Indian's first appearance since 2007 but as Twin Lakes continues to make their imprint in the history books, head coach Brad Bowsman continues to find new ways in which his team leaves him impressed.
“I just feel like our girls play very well together and they play pretty consistently and if we’re not playing consistently, we have other girls that step up,” Bowsman said. “That’s the one thing that makes it difficult for other teams to defend us and play us is that we have several scorers and people who will step up when we have one person who might not be having the greatest of games.”
With a first quarter start that found the Indians in front by 13, they played with their foot on the gas throughout as they shot nearly 50% from the field throughout the game while using 21 points in the second quarter to take a 30-19 lead into halftime.
Buckets were plenty for the Indians throughout the regional championship as they ended the night with six of seven players finishing with three made field goals or more while Addie Bowsman led with 21 points, 9 rebounds, six assists and two steals followed by Olivia Nickerson’s 12 points.
Eveyln Scharer and Addi Ward each complimented the Indian’s offense with eight points each.
Twin Lakes went on to outscore the Railroaders 18 in the second half including holding the opposition to four points in the third period and just two in the fourth.
For Bowsman, it was the hot start that left him coming away from Saturday’s game pleased with the direction of his team.
“I just thought our girls did a nice job of coming out and having a nice start. I felt like since our Hoosier Crossover game with Northwestern, we’ve been slow starting in some games and I felt like this is one of the first ones where we were hitting on all cylinders,” he said
Littered with offensive highlights throughout, it was their length and focus on the defensive end of the floor that made life hard for the opposition throughout as Twin Lakes held Bellmont to 20% shooting while crushing them on the boards, 43 to 15 including 17 offensive rebounds.
Moving forward, Twin Lakes will play at LaPorte High School in the semi-state semifinals against Hamilton Heights, a Huskies team that comes into Saturday’s game with a record of 20-5 after defeating Norwell by four in the regional championship.
Hamilton Heights boasts a near 20-point scorer in junior guard Camryn Runner while fellow Huskies Ella Hickok and Kaylee Rhoton average near double figures as well.
Runner, who shoots nearly 50% from the field, averages over seven boards a game while getting her hands on three steals a contest also.
As a team, the Huskies shot 40% from the field while averaging 43.6 ppg on offense. Defensively, Hamilton Heights holds teams to 34.1 ppg, a 23rd ranking in the state of Indiana in terms of defensive efficiency.
Going into Saturday’s matchup, Bowsman and the Indians will look to focus on their game.
“I feel like we try to do what we want to do game in, game out and that’s just do a good job of sharing the basketball. Being quick up and down the court and getting in transition and if we can’t get that transition, we’ll get into our half court sets and grind out points that way too,” he said.