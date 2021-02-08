INDIANAPOLIS — This year’s IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals will be played over two days later this month to ensure a safer environment for teams and the limited number of spectators in attendance.
The four state championship games that will conclude the 46th girls state tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse will be played with one game on Friday, Feb. 26 with three more games on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Game times are listed below with game assignments to be announced Sunday, Feb. 21, following the semistate round. In previous years, all four games were played in one day.
“We are very appreciative of our friends and partners with the Indiana Fever, Indiana Pacers and Bankers Life Fieldhouse, who always want to help provide a memorable experience for our girls basketball state finals,” said Paul Neidig, IHSAA commissioner. “Given the pandemic, more time was needed in between games for the facility to be thoroughly cleaned and prepared for the participants and spectators so a Friday evening game was suggested as the best way to accomplish that goal.”
Assistant Commissioner Sandra Walter, who administers the girls basketball tournament, added, “We’re grateful to Mel Raines (executive vice president) and her staff at Bankers Life Fieldhouse who have gone above and beyond for the young ladies competing for a state title this month.”
If any adjustments are to be made to the boys basketball state finals scheduled for Saturday, April 3, those will be announced at a later date.
IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Friday, Feb. 26 — Class TBA at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT
Saturday, Feb. 27 — Class TBA at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT; Class TBA at 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT; Class TBA at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT