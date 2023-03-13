Sixty-nine Indiana high school seniors -- 36 boys and 33 girls -- have been chosen as first-team Academic All-State for 2023 by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. Among the girls, North White athlete Tessa Robertson was chosen. She was nominated by Coach Bryan Heimlich.
In addition, 234 more boys and 247 more girls were recognized as honorable mention Academic All-State for 2023, IBCA executive director Marty Johnson said. In total, 550 players received some level of recognition in this year's IBCA Academic All-State program. Receiving Honorable Mention for boys was Andrew Buswell, North White. For the girls, Twin Lakes seniors Hannah Hodgen and Evelyn Scharer were recognized.
The IBCA Academic All-State program is one where academic prowess and athletic prowess both are considered in the selections. Items such as grade-point average, academic class rank and SAT or ACT scores are considered along with athletic performance in areas such as points per game, rebounds per game and assists per game.
"The quality of these student-athletes shows that success in academics and success in athletics are not separate entities," Johnson said. "Rather, in many cases, a player's success in the classroom directly contributes to his or her success on the floor."
IBCA-member head coaches from schools across the state may nominate their senior student-athletes who meet criteria that include a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale, a class rank in the upper 25 percent of one's class and either an SAT score of 1100 (on the reading and math sections) or an ACT composite score of 24. Once nominations were received, an IBCA committee reviewed the information and determined awards for first team and honorable mention.
The IBCA has selected an Academic All-State team for boys since 1973. The program was expanded to include a girls' Academic All-State team in 1980.