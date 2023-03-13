Sixty-nine Indiana high school seniors -- 36 boys and 33 girls -- have been chosen as first-team Academic All-State for 2023 by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. Among the girls, North White athlete Tessa Robertson was chosen. She was nominated by Coach Bryan Heimlich.

        In addition, 234 more boys and 247 more girls were recognized as honorable mention Academic All-State for 2023, IBCA executive director Marty Johnson said. In total, 550 players received some level of recognition in this year's IBCA Academic All-State program. Receiving Honorable Mention for boys was Andrew Buswell, North White. For the girls, Twin Lakes seniors Hannah Hodgen and Evelyn Scharer were recognized.

