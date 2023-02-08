Hunting coyotes

Nicholas Martino holds a coyote he shot.

 Provided

While in a conversation at the store the other day, the lady behind the counter mentioned that she and her husband were going squirrel hunting the next day. I wished her luck and mentioned that my son and I were going to try to get out and do some coyote hunting as well during the weekend.

A scowl immediately took over her once half-smiling face and her demeanor dramatically shifted from pleasant to disgruntled. She also verbally informed me that she did not appreciate that we hunted coyotes and would prefer it if I did not speak of it again, mentioning that she could prove why coyotes should not be hunted (although I really doubt that she could prove it, otherwise she would have done so.)

Trending Food Videos