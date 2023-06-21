With just three years of varsity play under their belt, Twin Lakes seniors of 2023 and doubles duo Hannah Hodgen and Emma Need finished off their tennis careers with an appearance in the North/South Tennis All Stars.
Head coach and mother of Emma Need, Anissa Need, reflected on the growth and development of the two in just three years after their freshman season was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Just over the three years, their knowledge of the game, I could just tell my daughter some things they needed to go work on and they would go do it themselves during the summer. … They know when the other is having an off night so the other needs to step it up. They just knew what they needed to do,” she said.
“Coaching them was pretty easy after their junior year. Once they won conference I started thinking ‘Oh, they know what they’re doing. They know how to coach themselves.’”
Hodgen and Need finished their careers with a record of 57-8 and with three time #1 doubles All-Conference champs, three time recipients of All-District team and All-State honorable mention for three years.
Going into their freshman season, Hodgen had never picked up a tennis racket before. What transpired was three years of total dominance that half of the duo, Emma Need, reflected on as hard work paying off.
“I kind of asked her when she didn’t pick up a racket until freshman year if she would do it with me. … She worked really hard and it made us successful. We worked every day during freshman year, had private lessons and if you work that hard, you can get to success,” she said.
For Hodgen, it was a near storybook ending as the two finished their tennis careers on top.
“To be able to finish our season off like that and our careers in general, I thought it was just awesome. There’s not much of a better way to end your career than saying you got to play in the all star game with the best players in the state,” Hodgen said.
While an appearance with the state’s elite stands out, few honors carry as much weight as the sectional they won as a team in their junior season followed by winning individual sectional championships as seniors.
But, while Hodgen and Need depart the program as seniors, Coach Need is confident that they’ve left the program for the better.
“They showed the program that you can be successful if you work not just during the season but out of season,” Need said. “Last year, at the youth tennis camp, all the little girls we’re saying, ‘I’m gonna play tennis just like you. I’m gonna be just like you.’ This year, you could tell they were sadly missed. They showed that tennis can be successful at Twin Lakes, you just gotta put in the work.”