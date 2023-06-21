Senior All Stars

Emma Need and Hannah Hodgen play in the North-South Tennis Senior All Stars games.

 Photo Provided

With just three years of varsity play under their belt, Twin Lakes seniors of 2023 and doubles duo Hannah Hodgen and Emma Need finished off their tennis careers with an appearance in the North/South Tennis All Stars.

Head coach and mother of Emma Need, Anissa Need, reflected on the growth and development of the two in just three years after their freshman season was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.