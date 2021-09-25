MONROEVILLE – Heritage’s Eric Rogers Jr. ran for 170 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Patriots scored a 42-6 victory over winless Tri-County.
Heritage posted 27 first-quarter points, thanks to Rogers Jr.’s TD runs of 2 and 19 yards sandwiched around a Caleb Abbott 8-yard run and Stephen Smith’s 11-yard paydirt run.
Tanner Whitman’s 1-yard TD run with :03 left in the first half built the lead to 35-0 and invoked the mercy-rule running clock in the second half.
Rogers Jr. scored his third and final touchdown on a 7-yard run with 3:00 left the third.
The Cavaliers averted the shutout when Koby Bahler tossed a 5-yard scoring pass to Korbin Lawson with 2:31 left in the game.
Bahler finished with 31 yards on three carries to lead the ground attack. The Cavs’ QB also completed 3 of 13 passes for 49 yards. J.P. Schemerhorn had 27 yards on eight carries and Payton Stark added 22 yards on 17 lugs.
Heritage held a commanding 395-135 advantage in total offense.
Stark led Tri-County’s defense with nine tackles while Bahler added 6.5 stops and had an interception.