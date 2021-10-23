CEDAR LAKE – For the fourth consecutive game, Twin Lakes dug itself into a hole so large it was unable to climb out.
Only this time, it sent them home for the season.
Hanover Central scored six first-half touchdowns in a dominant Class 3A Sectional 25 win Oct. 22 over Twin Lakes.
Gunnar Howes opened the scoring with a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown with 5:40 left in the first quarter to open the scoring. His brother, Gannan Howes, hauled in two touchdown passes – 56 and 15 yards
Gannan Howes caught six passes for 114 yards.
Quarterback Matt Koontz threw for 125 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 88 yards – including a 57-yard scamper in the second quarter as the Wildcats scored on seven of its 10 first-half possession in taking a 45-7 halftime lead.
Twin Lakes managed to cut the lead to 21-7 in the second quarter, mounting a 12-play, 58-yard drive that was capped by a 2-yard run into the end zone by Kayvion Jackson, who finished the night with 79 yards rushing and two touchdowns. His other score game late in the game.
Brandon Franscoviak added a fumble recover for a touchdown for the Indians.
Hanover Central’s run game was too much for the Indians. The Wilcats ran for 256 total yards, led by running back Kyle Haessly’s 92 yards and score. Freshman Caiden Verrett added 83 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Gunnar Howes had an interception and Gannon Howes picked off two passes for Hanover Central.
Hanover Central outgained TL in total offense, 381-180.
Twin Lakes ends its season with a 2-8 overall record. Hanover Central (9-1) moves on to face Benton Central (1-6) in the next round of the playoffs.