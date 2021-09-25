ARCADIA — Hamilton Heights scored 13 fourth-quarter points in the final four minutes Friday to overcome a 17-13 deficit and beat Twin Lakes, 26-17.
Colin Seymour booted a 54-yard field goal in the third quarter to give Twin Lakes a 17-13 lead.
Saige Brandt completed 4 of 10 passes for 68 yards and one touchdown – a scoring toss to Ty Gillum in the first quarter. Gillum finished with two catches for 65 yards.
Jacob Oliver led the Indians’ ground attack with 26 yards on eight carries.
Tristan Robertson returned a kickoff 90 yards and a touchdown for the Indians.
Ethan Bowsman led the Twin Lakes defense with 19 tackles and a fumble recovery, while Brandon Franscoviak had 17 stops and two sacks. Kayvion Jackson added 13 tackles and a sack.
Twin Lakes (2-4, 1-1 Hoosier West) returns home Oct. 1 to face Lafayette Central Catholic, which tossed a 35-0 shutout at Rensselaer Central.