Dec. 2
North White 55, Rossville 34
Abigale Spry scored 22 points and added six rebounds and three assists as the Vikings cruised to the win.
Caitlin Conn added 13 points and five boards. Callie Hunt grabbed eight rebounds and Tessa Robertson wiped the glass for six more.
Hannah Cosgray dished out seven assists and came up with four steals.
Seeger 59, Frontier 47
No stats reported by Frontier.
Dec. 4
Hamilton Heights 67, Twin Lakes 37
Hamilton Heights managed to shut down the Indians’ scoring firepower, limiting Olivia Nickerson, Addison Ward and Addison Bowsman to a combined 31 points.
Ward led Twin Lakes with 13 points, followed by Nickerson’s 11 and Bowsman’s seven points.
Kora Pass pulled down four rebounds while Nickerson grabbed five boards.
Heights held quarter leads of 14-5, 37-19 and 51-31.
Dec. 7
North White 51, West Central 14
This one got ugly in a hurry and stayed that way.
Caitlin Conn led all scorers with 21 points, hitting 10 of 14 floor shots – including 1 of 1 from 3-point land. She also led on the boards with six caroms.
The Vikings held quarter leads of 18-5, 31-9 and 42-12.
Carroll 75, Tri-County 60
No stats provided by Tri-County.