Jan. 22
Frontier 56, West Central 45
Emma Blissett scored 24 points and Olivia Newcom added a personal-best 19 points and 13 rebounds to help Frontier move into a position to battle for a three-way tie for the Midwest Conference title.
Emma Sorensen added 13 points for the Falcons.
Frontier rattled off the first 19 points but had to hold off a pesky Trojans teams that battled their way back into it.
Sorensen clinched the game by draining several free throws toward the end of the game.
Newcom said scoring 19 points made it a “different type of game” for her.
“I had to step up and score when I customarily just rebound and play defense,” she said. “It shows that anyone can step up at any given game.”
The game played Jan. 25 was a reschedule from Dec. 14.
Frontier will travel to North White on Jan. 27 to play for a piece of the MWC championship.
Jan 24
Twin Lakes 71, Logansport 51
Twin Lakes’ triple-threat scoring attack combined to score 50 collective points in the non-league win over the Berries.
Olivia Nickerson led with 19 points, followed by Addi Ward’s 16 points and Addie Bowsman’s 15.
Nickerson and Kora Pass each pulled down 10 rebounds, while Ward had seven boards and six assists.
Jan. 25
Tri-County 61, Delphi 40
The Cavaliers made its annual “Pink Game” count in handily defeating Delphi.
Sara Zarse led the way with a triple-double — 20 points, 10 rebounds and 13 steals. Johnnetta Whitmire scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Hannah Arvin scored eight points, came up with four steals and grabbed 12 rebounds. Allista Taulman had seven points and Jasmine Durnado chipped in a bucket.
The Cavs nabbed 29 steals, 13 assists and 41 rebounds against the Oracles.
Tri-County will host Faith Christian on Jan. 27 for Senior Night, where the team will honor seniors Brynn Warren, Shelby Schambach, Rory Strearns and Lisa Roed.
Tipton 60, Twin Lakes 52
The Blue Devils handed Twin Lakes its fifth loss of the season in a Hoosier Conference cross-over game.
Ella Wolfe led Tipton (18-3) with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven steals. Ashlee Schram added 13 points and eight boards, and Abigail Parker drained 12 points and four rebounds.
There were no Twin Lakes stats available by press time.
Clinton Prairie 46, Frontier 27
No stats were available for either team by press time.