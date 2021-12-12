Dec. 11
Twin Lakes 60, Western 46
The Indians overcame a slow start to get the win at home over the Panthers.
Western led 13-7 after the first quarter and took a 26-19 lead into the locker room at halftime, but a second-half scoring barrage that saw Twin Lakes outscore the Panthers 41-20 led to the non-league win.
Addison Bowsman led all scorers with 22 points – including 8 of 9 shooting from the charity stripe – and eight rebounds.
Addi Ward drained 21 points and also grabbed eight rebounds, and Hannah Hodgen scored 11 points, grabbed five boards and dished out three assists.
Tri-County 67, Rossville 23
After starting the season 1-6, the Cavaliers won their second consecutive game Dec. 11 by defeating the winless Hornets.
Brinn Warren scored a game-high 22 points while Sara Zarse added 19 points in the lopsided win.
Tori Skiles led Rossville with seven points.
North White 43, LaCrosse 31
Caitlin Conn recorded a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to propel the Vikings to their ninth win in 10 games.
Abigale Spry scored 11 points and five rebounds, two assists and three steals. Hannah Cosgray added four assists and four steals. Tessa Robertson had eight rebounds and two blocks.
After a 7-7 tie in the first quarter, North White held quarter scoring advantages of 14-9, 10-6 and 12-9 to slowly pull away for the victory.
***
Dec. 9
Twin Lakes 55, Harrison 34
The Indians roared out to a 20-3 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in the win over Harrison.
It was Twin Lakes’ second win this season over the Raiders; The indians also beat Harrison 53-44 on Nov. 19 in West Lafayette.
Olivia Nickerson led the Indians with 17 points -- with 15 of those coming from 3-point range on 5-for-12 total floor shooting. She also grabbed 11 rebounds – with nine of those on the defensive side of the floor.
Addison Bowsman drained 13 points, Hannah Hodgen dropped in 11 points and grabbed six boards, and Addi Ward meshed 10 points and dished out five assists.
Riley Whitlock led Harrison with 13 points while Campbell Moore added six points and wiped the glass for nine rebounds. Riley Flinn had three steals.
Tri-County 68, Frontier 50
Hannah Arvin scored 16 points, Brynn Warren added 14 points and Sara Zarse meshed 11 more as the Cavaliers rolled to the 18-point Midwest Conference win over the Falcons.
No stats were provided by Frontier.
North White 45, Pioneer 39
Tessa Robertson notched a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to vault the Vikings to the win.
Caitlin Conn and Abigale Spry each tallied 10 points for North White. Conn had eight rebounds, while Spry dished out four assists and had five steals.
As a team, North White shot a solid 11 of 15 from the free throw line (73%) and drained 16 of 45 floor shots for 36%.