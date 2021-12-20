Dec. 16

Twin Lakes 73, West Lafayette 58

TL: Addie Bowsman 26 points, 5 assists; Olivia Nickerson 22 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists; Addie Ward 17 points; Hannah Hodgen 7 rebounds; Kora Pass 6 rebounds.

WL: Adrianne Tolen 19 points, 5 rebounds, 8 steals; Kennedy Martin 18 points.

Tri-County at West Central

No final score or stats reported

Dec. 18

North White 51, Morgan Township 33

NW: Abigale Spry 14 points; Caitlin Conn 11 points, 8 rebounds; Tessa Robertson 11 points, 6 rebounds; Callie Hunt 9 rebounds; Hannah Cosgray 5 steals.

Frontier at West Lafayette

No final score or stats reported

Dec. 20

Caston at Frontier

No final score or stats reported

Dec. 21

Tri-County at Delphi



