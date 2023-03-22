In the end, I never did get the chance to level my sights on this elusive gobbler. But what I did have was the opportunity to learn. I was reminded once again that the key to being successful in hunting is not always just going out and hunting. Rather, a large part of hunting is to first observe your quarry to learn their habits before heading out into the field. This is important to remember even when the season is already open. I felt like I had him pegged during the mornings, but in the evenings, all I knew is where he was roosting and nothing else.
I was also reminded during this unsuccessful season that striking out isn’t bad and that you don’t get hurt by it. Although I may not have made the best decisions in order to put that bird on the ground, I still gave it my best while hunting him.
Finally, I learned what I was made of. Knowing I had easier birds to hunt in other areas, I opted to stick with hunting that one bird even though I knew my odds were slim. I knew it would have meant a lot more to me to kill that bird than any of the other birds I may have had a chance at, so I stuck it out. If I wouldn’t have, I probably would not have learned something new and I certainly wouldn’t be writing this part of the article.
The Early Bird:
A few seasons back, I found myself in a situation in which I felt like I needed to get as close as possible to a particular bird. I had nearly killed him the night before in an open picked corn field. I called him in from about two hundred fifty yards away as he was making his way across the field towards his roost tree. His only saving grace that evening was an extremely low flying jet that spooked him at the last minute – just a s I was beginning to put some tension on the trigger.
I felt my odds were good for the next morning’s hunt, but I just wasn’t sure about trying to coax him across that field again. I phoned a good friend and accomplished turkey hunter that evening and asked for his advice. I made sure to inform him that this bird was roosted on the bank of a creek, and that there was no way for me to get to him other than crossing the wide open picked corn field.
He advised me to get to my hunting spot well before I normally would and to make my way across the field. He said that I should have my decoys set up and be in position about a half-hour before the gobbler woke up and began gobbling, and that that was the only way he felt that I could pull it off. Still, I was nervous about creeping so close to that gobbler with nothing between us but air. Had there been more cover I may have felt better about it.
Nonetheless, the next morning found me slowly picking my way across the field plenty earlier than I normally would. Upon reaching the area near where the tom was roosted, I quickly set up a full strut B-Mobile decoy along with a hen decoy. As daylight approached and the gobbler sounded off, I was shocked to find that I was a mere forty yards from him with no trees between us. I slowly got myself ready, knowing that I now wouldn’t be able to move for fear of being picked off. That was one of those mornings where I was back at the coffee shop, biscuits and gravy in front me, basking.
Could I have killed this bird on the other side of the field where I sat the previous evening? I can’t say.
If you find yourself in a situation where crowding the roost is no option, and cover is minimal, remember to pack it in early.
When less is more:
When it comes to turkey hunting, I like a classic hunt as much as the next guy. One where I can call as much as I want with the tom answering every time – often with multiple gobbles to the point where it sounds as if he is about to choke and strutting around like he owns the place. The reality, however, is that these types of hunts are few and far between. Exploding turkey populations – resulting in more henned-up gobblers – and increased hunting pressure make it less likely for gobblers to respond to calling.
Sure we paid good money for our calls, and we love to hear gobblers answer to them, but try playing on a gobbler’s curiosity by calling to him less frequently. This is not to say that if you got a tom fired up that you should back off. In this situation, keep him going and call as much as you want. But, if the tom is uninterested in your best calling efforts, call it quits, or at least back off and see what he does.
Sure, there will be those toms that will be in the mood to play the game and afford that classic hunt, but they will be easy to recognize early on, and can’t be counted on. Taking the quiet, stealthy approach may not be as exciting as the turkey hunts we envision, but with certain birds may be your best option for getting to use your deep fryer.
Learning to love late morning birds:
If there’s one thing I’ve learned more than anything else when it comes to consistently lugging a big ol’ longbeard out of the field, it’s that you’d better be in it for the long haul. Hey, I love it when that charged up gobbler ends up dying minutes after hitting the ground from the roost. It means I get to go have breakfast and bask in my glory over an omelet and coffee while everyone else is probably scratching their heads doing their best to put plan B into action.
But let’s be honest, a lot of turkey hunts don’t end up that way. More often than not, you are filled with anticipation as the bird gobbles his head off from the roost, only to go silent once he hits the ground and gathers his hens. As you may well know, once this happens, you are likely to think that there isn’t a turkey within miles of your location. The silence can last for hours but, by mid to late morning the hens will usually leave the toms to go tend to their nests. This is when opportunity can strike. I like 9:30 birds and I really like 10:30 birds, but I absolutely love 11:30 birds! What I mean by this is that I have found that if I can raise a gobble close to lunch-time, there is a good chance that I will get to give that gobbler a ride in the back of my truck. Make no mistake, even during late morning, you won’t hear anywhere near the gobbling you did at fly-down time, and you may not hear any. But if you can fire up a bird at this time of day, chances are he is lonely and eager for some more company and may just work right into your lap.
So, if you don’t luck out and are able to give the bird you after a rude awakening after he pitches down from the roost, you can still head for the diner for breakfast and not feel a bit bad for doing so. Just be sure to head back out a few hours later to give it another go.
Oh yeah, especially on late morning birds – bring your A Game. They can, and will, often come in silent. Mature birds know that talking too much gets them killed, so don’t be in the middle of a light-hearted conversation or daydreaming if you can help it. How do I know? Well……Let’s just stay I still haven’t figured this one out yet.
Sending a boy’s gun to do a man’s job:
It used to be that only a 12 gauge shotgun would be tolerated in the spring turkey woods. But, with more young boys and girls entering the ranks as turkey hunters each year, Something had to be done to make it more suitable for them rather than take the punishment that most 12 gauge turkey loads deliver. Enter the 20 gauge shotgun. The new youth models offer adult performance with kid friendly convenience. Shorter length stocks (or even adjustable length as in Mossberg’s 500 Super Bantam Youth model) and barrels, lighter weight and with more recoil reducing options, the new breed of 20 gauge may be made for small framed hunters but there is nothing childish about them.
I’m not old, but I’m not twenty anymore either and when I’m runnin’ n’ gunnin’ in the hills of western Illinois or southern Missouri my trusty 12 gauge now usually takes a back seat – as long as my son isn’t with me! The last few seasons have found me taking his gun more often than not when trekking in search of longbeards.
Sure, you won’t be able to snap a tom’s neck fifty yards or more with a twenty gauge, but with the proper choke tube and load combination, distances of up to forty yards are very doable. My son’s Mossberg 500 Super Bantam Youth gun even chambers 3” shells!
Conclusion:
There are several great things about turkey hunting, but one of the best parts of it is that it requires you to think, adapt and learn. No two birds will ever react the same and the same bird may react completely differently from one day to the next. It will drive you crazy and almost consider taking up bowling, but if you stick it out, sooner or later things will go your way for a change. Then, one day years down the road, you’ll realize that all of those frustrating encounters failed set-ups are exactly what helped contribute to making you the turkey you have become.