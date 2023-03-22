Long beard

Joe Martino holds his 2021 Long beard turkey.

 Provided

In the end, I never did get the chance to level my sights on this elusive gobbler. But what I did have was the opportunity to learn. I was reminded once again that the key to being successful in hunting is not always just going out and hunting. Rather, a large part of hunting is to first observe your quarry to learn their habits before heading out into the field. This is important to remember even when the season is already open. I felt like I had him pegged during the mornings, but in the evenings, all I knew is where he was roosting and nothing else.

I was also reminded during this unsuccessful season that striking out isn’t bad and that you don’t get hurt by it. Although I may not have made the best decisions in order to put that bird on the ground, I still gave it my best while hunting him.

