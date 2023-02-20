Spring turkey season

The author's son, Nicholas, is shown with a bird he took years ago during a youth hunt.

 Provided

Believe it or not, the 2023 spring youth turkey season is barreling down on us quickly. If you plan on taking a child out, hopefully you are getting everything in order. But whether you have or have not yet, there are some things you can do to help put the odds in his or her favor against a wily longbeard this year.

Hunting turkeys with children can be tough. Kids just don’t have the strength to hold a heavy gun while waiting for an approaching tom. Plus, any last-minute adjustment or movement that might be required to position themselves for a shot can easily be picked-off by the keen eyesight of a turkey, potentially ruining that set-up. For this reason, I prefer using a blind when possible when taking kids.

