The early archery deer season is here, and with that, I thought I’d touch on a few things that make bowhunting special.
Hunting deer with archery equipment is my favorite form of deer hunting. Bowhunting presents its own unique set of limitations and challenges that make it necessary for a hunter to possess a skill set of patience and of learning how to deal with close calls, near misses, coulda-woulda-shouldas and failures. So many things can make the difference between success and failure.
Bowhunting requires unobstructed shots; something that rarely occurs in the woods. There are plenty of obstructions that can get in between you and the deer, and it doesn’t take much. A small twig can be all it takes to block the path between a dead deer and one that gets unscathed.
Distance is another. Even armed with the very best in archery equipment, effective range is measured in tens of yards. Today’s bows are capable of shooting further than ever. They are actually capable of outperforming the person behind them. This no reason to try to “reach out there” with respect to a shot at an animal, however. Kinetic energy decreases rapidly in relation to distance. This is especially true with those who shoot shorter draw lengths, so even if shooting a crossbow, don’t be fooled into thinking that you can make longer shots than you could with a bow.
Regardless of how close you are to a deer when taking the shot, they can also “jump the string” of even the fastest bows. The term refers to a whitetail’s ability to effectively duck at the sound of the shot, resulting in your arrow narrowly missing the deer completely and sailing over its back. According to research, a bow would have to propel an arrow well over 700 feet per second in order for a deer to not be able to do so.
When deer are within archery range, a whole different set of circumstances come into play as well. When a deer is ten yards away, any subtle movement or noise can send it on its way. Years ago, as I came to full draw on a mature doe, I shifted my feet slightly, sending a piece of dried mud from the sole of my boot to the ground. Before I could settle the pin behind her shoulder, she was gone. This is just one example of how things can change quickly if you are a bowhunter.
When you get archery close to a wild whitetail, your nerves are shot. The shear excitement can result in rapid breathing, shaking and a surge of adrenaline, any of which can easily cause an errant shot as you try in vain to contain yourself.
Fred Bear said it quite well. “An archer that can place every arrow in the mouth of a tea cup in a target does not impress me nearly as much as a bowhunter who can place an arrow in the mouth of a five-gallon bucket while shooting at a live animal.”
Another one of his also comes to mind for this article. “There’s more fun in hunting with the handicap of the bow than there is in hunting with the sureness of the gun.”
Bowhunting is certainly not for the faint of heart. Nor is it for those who cannot handle being defeated repeatedly. If you cannot remain humble, then it might not be for you. But if you can, when the stars do align, success is much sweeter.