CHALMERS — Bella Gebhart only had one hit against Frontier, but she made it count.
Gebhart smacked the first pitch she saw in the third inning for a three-run double, and Caitlyn Conn smashed a two-run homer in the first inning May 19 as North White grabbed an 8-5 Midwest Conference softball victory over the Falcons.
Conn finished the game going 3-for-3 with a double and the homer, knocking in three runs and scoring twice. Rylie Carter was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Rylee Jeffery swatted a single and a double in three plate appearances.
Emma Sorensen and Brooklyn White each went 3-for-4 at the plate, with Sorensen scoring two runs and White scoring once and knocking in another. Ellie Culver was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Kinsey Westerhouse picked up the win in the pitching circle for the Vikings. She allowed five runs on 11 hits while striking out two and walking one.
Kasee Anderson suffered the loss for Frontier, allowing eight runs on 12 hits. She struck out four and walked two.
Frontier held a 3-2 lead in the third when Gebhart delivered her damage for North White.
Carter led off the inning with an infield single before Westerhouse and Conn each drew walks to load the bases for Gebhart, who was free-swinging on the first pitch and cleared the bases with her line drive double to center.
Conn added a run-scoring double in the seventh to add an insurance run.
Frontier loaded the bases with two out in the bottom of the seventh. Culver delivered one run with a hard single to center, but Westerhouse was able to preserve the win with a groundout to strand Falcons runners at second and third.