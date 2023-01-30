Tessa Robertson

North White faces off against West Central in the first round of the Tri-County sectional on January 31.

 Photos by Clay Maxwell

After a season in which North White’s varsity girls basketball team spent time finding not only themselves as a unit but also weathering the storm of various injuries, the Vikings are now back to full capacity and ready for a deep sectional run.

North White, a team that sits at 6-17 overall and 5-2 in the Midwest Conference, go into postseason play with a matchup against West Central (6-16, 2-5 MWC) while looking to continue their streak of sectional opener victories.

