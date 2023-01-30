After a season in which North White’s varsity girls basketball team spent time finding not only themselves as a unit but also weathering the storm of various injuries, the Vikings are now back to full capacity and ready for a deep sectional run.
North White, a team that sits at 6-17 overall and 5-2 in the Midwest Conference, go into postseason play with a matchup against West Central (6-16, 2-5 MWC) while looking to continue their streak of sectional opener victories.
Going into Tuesday’s matchup against the Trojans, North White has won nine sectional opening matchups in a row while also reaching at least the sectional championship game in six of their last seven seasons.
After a myriad of injuries affected the Viking’s cohesion throughout the year, North White is finally back to full health noted North White head coach Bryan Heimlich.
“We had to replace a lot of pieces from last year,” Heimlich said. “We had a lot of learning to do early on and then there early to mid December, we lost our PG to an injury so then we were back to figuring things out again. It’s been a learning process throughout the season.”
“We finally have everybody health, full practices for the last couple of weeks for the first time in a long time and we’re finally getting back to where we wanted to be.”
The Vikings face a familiar foe in Midwest Conference rival West Central, a team that the Vikings defeated in early December with a 50-38 final.
North White currently holds a 9 game winning streak against West Central.
The Trojans, a team that averages 44 points a game on offense along with giving up nearly 50 a contest on defense, is led by Annika Smith (16 ppg) and Kailee Bishop who averages 10.9 ppg.
“They (West Central) are a very scrappy team. They play hard and Coach Mellon does a great job of getting those girls to play very hard and they throw some different things at you defensively,” Heimlich said.
In their first outing against the Trojans, North White shot 56% from the field while holding the opposition to 30% while coming up with 14 steals in the victory.
As a team, Tessa Robertson has led North White in scoring with 15 ppg while Abigale Spry has complimented the offense with 9.5 a contest.
Robertson has also led the team with 7 boards a game.
While North White approaches the postseason tournament, Heimlich looks back on where his team started and feels they have become a more lethal group on the defensive end of the floor.
“Defensively and rebounding, we’ve gotten a lot better from the first part of the season,” Heimlich said. “That was something that we always feel like we want to play solid defense. … I think throughout the season, that has gotten a lot better from the beginning of the year and hopefully we can continue that here at the end of the season.”
North White will play at Tri-County on January 31 against West Central at 7:30 p.m.