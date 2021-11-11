CHALMERS — Frontier’s Emma Segal continues to excel in volleyball.
The Falcons’ sophomore was named Nov. 8 to the Class 1A All-State Second Team — and the 1A All-District squad for the North Central District — by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association.
“Tremendous honor for our player,” said Frontier volleyball coach and Emma’s mother, Becky Segal.
Emma’s individual stats include the following:
• 490 kills (40.4 kill percentage)
• 195 digs
• 78 acces
• 89.7 serve percentage
• 203 service points
• 18 blocks
• 316 serve receptions
She was also named to the All-Midwest Conference team.
Joining Emma Segal on the Class 1A All-State Second Team are state champion Lafayette Catholic Central’s Kassidy Boener and Annie Haan, and South Newton’s Taylor Cripe and Lexi Cripe.
All-State First Team members include Central Catholic’s Kaitlyn Kukkan, Rachel Vorst and Grace Roch, state runners-up Trinity Lutheran’s Ruthie Bingham, Bailey Tabeling and Kamzi Gross, Bloomfield’s Gracie Lowry, Daleville’s Emi Ison, Indianapolis Lutheran’s Regan Wilson, Kouts’ Sophia Foster, Lakewood Park Christian’s Haley Kruse, Pioneer’s Hailey Elizabeth Cripe, and Loogootee’s Jocelyn Strange and Kylie VanHoy.
The remaining All-State second-teamers are Emily Cox of Cambridge, Amber Cruser of Covington, Julia Andreassa of Daleville, Allie Boyer of Blackhawk Christian Academy, Andie Clark of Hauser, Leigh Carnes of Springs Valley, Stella Kleffman of Trinity Lutheran, and Kylie Antrim and Tori Clements, both of Wes-Del.
Class 1A State Coach of the Year was LCC’s Brad McCarter. Assistant Coach of the Year was Loogootee’s Leslie Summer.