CHALMERS — After just the second meet of the season, Frontier varsity wrestler Denny Wendling notched his 100th career win.
He reached the career milestone at the Winamac Super 8 Dual against a wrestler from West Central, pinning him in the third period.
“It felt good at the time, but with a good mindset you tend to forget and try to aim way higher,” Wendling said. “One hundred wins is awesome, but the losses are just as important. I wouldn’t be as good if I didn’t lose any matches.”
He joins an exclusive club at Frontier with state qualifier Colin Reagan and his coach, Jac Sproles. Reagan holds the Frontier school record for wins with 147, which he reached in 2019.
Wendling’s four-career record stands at 104-25. This season, he’s 11-1 and has a slight shot at reaching Reagan’s career wins mark with a long tournament run.
Wendling, a senior, has been a threat for opponents on the mat for the past three years. Last year, he qualified for the regional tournament after wrestling for a sectional title.
Wendling is a three-sport athlete at Frontier participating in football, wrestling and track.
He says what makes him so good is “consistency,” adding that it is more than his performance during matches.
“It isn’t what happens on the mat that really matters,” Wendling said. “It is what happens after the match that shows who you are. You can’t only work hard when people are watching. You can lose and lose again and start getting used to losing and be content with that, but I am not. I’ve won and I’ve lost.
“Winning is so much better.”
Wendling can often be found training in the gym preparing for his next match.
“His work ethic is unmatched,” Coach Sproles said. “He works out two to three times a day. His work ethic and his drive to get better is what makes him, him.”
Wendling said he is excited for a long tournament run to end his last year in high school.
Wendling said he will be one of the first people in his family to graduate high school. After high school, he plans to go into the US Marine Corps.